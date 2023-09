Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum, Finissage

Exhibition ‘her story, su historia’ One of our beautiful exhibitions ‘her story, su historia’ by Jeannine Quesor, currently on show in our Souterrain is coming to an end on Saturday, September 30, 2023 We are going to say ’till next time’ on

Thursday, September 28, 2023

From 19.00 to 21.00

Jeannine will be showing a New Art Piece that will be included in the exhibition because she did not stand still and continued creating her Art since the opening of ‘her story, su historia’.

This photography exhibition with beautiful and almost surreal underwater pictures tells a story, her story and maybe your story. Want to know how? Drop in and discover more ‘under the surface’ than you can see with the naked eye. Visit our current Exhibitions

‘her story, su historia’

and

‘Harmonies of Art’

during

Siman di Kultura and receive a cool and refreshing treat Education Corner

Be pART of our exhibition Harmonies of Art Visit our two current exhibitions during Siman di Kultura till Saturday, September 30 and cool off with a nice and ice-cold glass of ‘awa di lamunchi’.

Since it’s Siman di Kultura and we are still in ‘celebration mode’ in connection with our 75th anniversary, we decided to throw in a sweet and crunchy ‘leter di pinda’ in there too. Isn’t that a sweet deal? You get to see two beautiful and interesting exhibitions, cool off from this heat, and get a scrumptious sweet treat too!

You’re welcome! Visit our Education Corner ‘Be pART’

an important element of our Exhibition ‘Harmonies of Art’

you can paint, rap in a snap, be a model, or puzzle but with the works of Art, make a poem and so much more. Drop in and find out for yourself!

Mom and Dad, You are very welcome to join in on the fun too! The exhibition ‘Harmonies of Art’ was made possible thanks to our sponsors: