Guillano Schoop

Benoeming nieuwe Procureur-Generaal

THE HAGUE – De Rijksministerraad heeft op voordracht van minister Yeşilgöz-Zegerius van Justitie en Veiligheid, mede namens Onze Minister van Justitie van Curaçao en Onze Minister van Justitie van Sint Maarten; ingestemd met de benoeming van de heer mr. G.L.C. (Guillano) Schoop tot Procureur-Generaal bij het Parket Procureur-Generaal van het Openbaar Ministerie. Hij volgt de heer mr. A.C. Maan op. De benoeming gaat in op 1 februari 2024.

De heer Schoop is gedurende het selectietraject de meest stevige kandidaat bevonden, met een relevant netwerk en sterke worteling in de regio. Na een loopbaan bij opsporingsdiensten en het OM is hij momenteel plaatsvervangend hoofdofficier voor Curaçao. Als waarnemend hoofdofficier BES heeft de heer Schoop de ketenrelaties verbeterd. Tevens brengt hij als docent inhoud en praktijk met elkaar in verbinding.

Appointment new Attorney General

THE HAGUE – The Dutch Council of Ministers, on the recommendation of Minister Yeşilgöz-Zegerius of Justice and Security, also on behalf of the Minister of Justice of Curaçao and the Minister of Justice of Sint Maarten; has approved the appointment of Mr. G.L.C. (Guillano) Schoop as Procureur-Generaal. He succeeds Mr A.C. Maan. The appointment will take effect on 1 February 2024.

Mr Schoop was found to be the most solid candidate during the selection process, with a relevant network and strong roots in the region. After a career in investigation services and the Prosecution Service, he is currently deputy Chief Prosecutor for Curaçao.

During his time as acting Chief Prosecutor BES, Mr Schoop has improved chain relations.

He also connects content and practice as a university lecturer.

