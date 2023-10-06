De Kamer van Koophandel en Nijverheid Curaçao

Evento importante pa fomentá invershon den Willemstad

Sesión informativo pa interesadonan riba 11 di òktober 2023

Willemstad – Kámara di Komèrsio di Kòrsou ta organisá un seshon informativo tokante ‘Invest in Willemstad’ riba 11 di òktober 2023, for di 17:30 te ku 19:30 ora den ouditorio di Kámara di Komèrsio. E meta ta pa trese edifisionan i terenonan den Willemstad bou di atenshon di posibel invershonistanan nashonal i internashonal, desaroyadonan di proyekto, operadónan i empresarionan. Esaki ta un oportunidat ekselente pa doñonan di propiedat real bini ofresé nan propiedatnan den sentro di siudat i kayanan (Penstraat, e Sehos hospitaal bieu, tereno rondó di Berg Altena, etc..

E Summit ‘Invest in Willemstad’ ta tuma lugá di 3 te ku 5 di desèmber 2023. Promé ku e summit, partnernan lokal tin e oportunidat pa partisipá na un seshon di informashon tokante e evento i kon nan por partisipá komo partner lokal. Despues di un promé edishon hopi eksitoso na 2019, den koperashon ku VNO-NCW pa merkado Hulandes i e seshonnan siguiente durante 2020 i 2021, e di 5 edishon di ‘Invest in Willemstad’ na 2023 lo tin un karakter internashonal atrobe.

E di 5 edishon aki ta enfoká riba:

Invershonistanan, grandi i chikitu: for di invershonista institushonal te ku invershonista individual;

Desaroyadonan di proyekto ku ta kapas di transformá edifisio bieu òf tereno bandoná den sentro di siudat den algu bunita;

Operadónan ku kier brinda mas bida, aktividat ekonómiko i diversidat den kurason di Kòrsou, Willemstad;

Fasilitadó manera makelaar, arkitektonan, ofisina di ingenieria ku ta ofresé sosten i forma parti importante den e realisashon di e plan di konstrukshon.

Kámara di Komèrsio ta organisá e seshon informativo aki den koperashon ku e Stuurgroep ‘Invest in Willemstad’, pa Willemstad bira un sitio históriko briante, vibrante i bunita kaminda ta agradabel pa residentenan i turista i kaminda ta bon pa invertí i hasi negoshi.

Kámara di di Komèrsio ta yamá tur interesadonan pa asistí na e seshon informativo aki.

Por registrá via businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

Pietermaai, 6 di òktober 2023

Kámara di Komèrsio i Industria di Kòrsou

Belangrijk evenement om investeringen in Willemstad te bevorderen

Informatiesessie voor geïnteresseerden op 11 oktober 2023

Willemstad- De Kamer van Koophandel van Curaçao houdt op 11 oktober 2023 om 17.30 uur tot 19:30 uur een informatiesessie over ‘Invest in Willemstad’ in het auditorium van de Kamer. Het doel is om gebouwen en terreinen in Willemstad onder de aandacht te brengen van potentiële binnenlandse en buitenlandse investeerders, projectontwikkelaars, exploitanten en ondernemers. Daarnaast is het een uitgelezen mogelijkheid voor vastgoedeigenaren om hun panden in de binnenstad en aanliggende straten/percelen (Penstraat, het oude Sehos hospitaal, gebied rondom Berg Altena etc.) aan te bieden.

De ‘Invest in Willemstad’ Summit vindt plaats van 3 tot en met 5 december 2023. Voorafgaand aan de summit hebben lokale belanghebbenden de mogelijkheid om informatie te verzamelen over het evenement en hoe zij als lokale partners kunnen deelnemen. Na een zeer succesvolle eerste editie in 2019, in samenwerking met VNO-NCW voor de Nederlandse markt en de vervolgsessies gedurende 2020 en 2021, krijgt de 5e editie van ‘Invest in Willemstad’ in 2023, wederom een internationaal karakter.

Deze 5e editie richt zich op:

Investeerders, groot en klein: van institutionele beleggers tot individuele beleggers;

Projectontwikkelaars die in staat zijn om van oude gebouwen of braakliggende terreinen iets moois te maken in de binnenstad;

Exploitanten, die meer leven, meer economische activiteit en diversiteit willen brengen in het hart van Curaçao, Willemstad;

Facilitators zoals makelaars, architecten, engineering bureaus die ondersteuning bieden en een belangrijke schakel kunnen vormen in de realisatie van de plannen.

De Kamer organiseert deze informatiesessie in samenwerking met de Stuurgroep ‘Invest in Willemstad’, opdat Willemstad een bruisende, levendige en mooie historische stad wordt waar het fijn vertoeven is voor inwoners en toeristen en waar het goed investeren en ondernemen is.

De Kamer nodigt alle geïnteresseerden om deze informatiesessie bij te wonen.

Gelieve te registreren via businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

Pietermaai, 6 oktober 2023

Important Event to Promote Investments in Willemstad

Information Session for Interested Parties on October 11, 2023

Willemstad – The Curaçao Chamber of Commerce & Industry will hold an information session on ‘Invest in Willemstad’ on October 11, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, in the Chamber’s auditorium. The aim is to highlight buildings and properties in Willemstad to potential domestic and foreign investors, project developers, operators, and entrepreneurs. Additionally, it is an excellent opportunity for property owners to offer their properties in the city center and adjacent streets/parcels (Penstraat, the old Sehos hospital, the area around Berg Altena, etc.).

The ‘Invest in Willemstad’ Summit will take place from December 3 to December 5, 2023. Prior to the summit, local stakeholders have the opportunity to gather information about the event and how they can participate as local partners. Following a highly successful first edition in 2019, in collaboration with VNO-NCW for the Dutch market and subsequent sessions in 2020 and 2021, the 5th edition of ‘Invest in Willemstad’ in 2023 will once again have an international character.

This 5th edition focuses on:

Investors, large and small, from institutional investors to individual investors;

Project developers who are capable of turning old buildings or vacant lots into something beautiful in the city center;

Operators who want to bring more life, economic activity, and diversity to the heart of Curaçao, Willemstad;

Facilitators such as real estate agents, architects, and engineering firms that provide support and can play a crucial role in the realization of the plans.

The Chamber is organizing this information session in collaboration with the Steering Committee ‘Invest in Willemstad’, with the aim of making Willemstad a vibrant, lively, and beautiful historical city where residents and tourists can enjoy themselves and where investing and doing business is favorable.

The Chamber invites all interested parties to attend this information session.

Please register via businessinfo@curacao-chamber.cw

Pietermaai, October 6, 2023

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Curaçao

