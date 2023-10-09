CUR provides airport site tour guides as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives

Willemstad October 8, 2023 – With the exciting developments in and around CUR, Curaçao International Airport has gladly taken note of increased interest by the public in learning more about the airport, the premises, and services. CUR therefore embraces this community interest in the airport facilities and services by providing educational tours for all those interested in learning more about the airport experience.

These guided tours at CUR promise an enriching experience for participants wanting to know a bit more about the travel experience as a passenger arriving or departing from this facility. Whether it’s a student eager to learn more for a school presentation, a teacher looking for an engaging field trip, a parent wanting to spend quality time with their children, or a community organization seeking a unique learning opportunity.

CUR hereby provides more insight into the daily airport operation part around the passenger experience on the departure and arrival side, such as the check-in procedures, security protocols, baggage handling and more. It also provides the chance to witness aircraft take-offs and landings up close from designated viewing areas.

These guided tours are offered during all school vacation periods in the months of March, April, July, August, October, and December from Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 12 pm. Schools, child day-cares, community organizations, and individuals are all welcome to participate by forming their groups of max thirty (30) participants by submitting a request via email at terminalopsgroup@curacao-airport.com

“The participants get to explore the state-of-the-art facilities that make CUR Airport a hub of connectivity and economic activity. We are making it possible for the community to get even closer to us and are providing more understanding in the vital role of the airport in supporting the growth and development of Curaçao’s community. Participants are able to interact with experienced airport personnel who will share their knowledge, experience, and passion for aviation”, said Mr. Jonny Andersen, CEO Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP).

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the people of Curaçao because the work we do daily is a service to the island as a whole. We believe that by sharing our knowledge and making our facilities accessible to all, we get to inspire, educate, contribute to the growth and development of this vibrant community we proudly serve, while fostering meaningful connections amongst one another.” Mr. Andersen concluded.

