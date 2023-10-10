DIBO AND FRIENDS TA RIBA TARIMA PRINSIPAL DURANTE DI E FIRSTCARIBBEAN SU “DEN AMBIENTE PA UN BON KOUSA”

Willemstad 10 di Òktober 2023– E stage prinsipal di ‘Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa’, un eksperensha di goso inovativo pa sera un fin di siman den un ambiente úniko pa Kòrsou ta reservá pa Dibo & Friends. Tur loke keda generá ku e evento aki ta bai pa e lucha kontra kanser.

Riba djadumingu 22 di òktober di 6 or di atardi pa 10 or di anochi, e lugá di stashoná outo di CIBC FirstCaribbean den kurason di Pietermaai, lo keda transformá den un sitio ideal pa sera un fin di siman i drenta e siman nobo den un tremendo vibe.

‘Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa’ ta e evento mayó pa generá fondo na Kòrsou, komo parti di e esfuerso mayó den región pa generá fondo den e lucha kontra kanser, esta CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure. Tur loke keda generá ku aktividatnan di Walk for the Cure na Kòrsou ta bai pa Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

‘Den Ambiente pa un bon Kousa’ lo konta ku aktuashon speshal di Dibo & Friends inkluyendo Randal Corsen, Heinrich “Richie R.” Pieter i Gilmar Freitas mientras DJ Lu-C tambe lo forma parti di e anochi.

‘Den Ambiente pa un bon Kousa’ lo ta e forma úniko pa selebrá e fin di un wikènt bon meresí unda banda di bon músika lo bo gosa di 6 stashon di kuminda (Sabornan di mundu) miéntras bo ta partisipá na wega i sorteonan.

Karchinan pa entrada ta disponibel na CIBC FirstCaribbean. Pa mas informashon por tuma kontakto ku 433-8000 òf marketing.curacao@cibcfcib.com . Esnan ku den pasado a partisipá na eventonan di Walk for the Cure sa ku ta importante pa buska bo karchi trempan pa garantisá bo partisipashon.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, e esfuerso mayó pa generá fondo pa e lucha kontra kanser ta selebrá 12 aña den 2023. E evento a originá komo parti di e banko su selebrashon di su di 10 aniversario i a keda ekspandé pa henter región unda e banko tin representashon. Tur loke keda generá ku e evento ta bai prinsipalmente pa kompra i mantenshon di ekiponan esensial pa diagnostiká i trata pashèntnan di kanser.

DIBO AND FRIENDS TAKE MAIN STAGE AT CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WALK FOR THE CURE

“DEN AMBIENTE PA UN BON KOUSA”

Willemstad October 10, 2023- The stage is set for ‘Dibo and Friends’ to take the main stage in ‘Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa,’ an innovative leisure experience to close out the weekend in a unique Curaçao ambiance. All proceeds from this event will go towards the fight against cancer. On Sunday, October 22nd, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, the parking area of CIBC FirstCaribbean, located in the heart of Pietermaai, will be transformed into a fitting venue to conclude the weekend and usher in the new week with the best vibes.

“Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa’ serves as this year’s primary fundraising event in Curaçao, as part of the largest cancer fundraiser in the region, CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure. All proceeds generated from Walk for the Cure’s fundraising activities in Curaçao are donated to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

“Den Ambiente pa un bon Kousa” main feature will be Dibo & Friends including Randal Corsen, Heinrich “Richie R.” Pieter and Gilmar Freitas. Den Ambiente pa un Bon Kousa” will be the ultimate celebration to end the weekend, well-deserved, where you will, next to the good music, enjoy no less than 6 food stations (Flavors of the world), premium bars, a cigar bar, while also participating in games and raffles.

Tickets are available for purchase at the CIBC FirstCaribbean branch. For more information, please contact 433-8000 or marketing.curacao@cibcfcib.com. Those who have participated in the previous Walk for the Cure events know that assuring a ticket early is essential to ensure participation.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, the region’s largest cancer fundraiser, is commemorating its 12th year in 2023. This event initially emerged as a component of the bank’s 10th-anniversary festivities and has since expanded to encompass all regions within the bank’s membership footprint. The proceeds generated from the walk primarily contribute to the procurement and upkeep of equipment essential for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

