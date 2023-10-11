Senarionan di klima i un Atlas di Impakto Klimátiko pa Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba

E islanan (hulandes) karibense ta enfrentá desafionan nunka bisto komo konsekuensia di kambio di klima, entre otro superfisie di laman ku ta subi, intensifikashon di orkan, temporada ku kalor ekstremo i yobida fuerte. Komo reakshon riba e menasanan akí e Instituto Meteorológiko Real di Hulanda (KNMI) a publiká vários senario di klima pa e islanan BES. Banda di esaki ta trahando konhuntamente riba desaroyo di un Atlas di Impakto Klimátiko pa e islanan BES, ku ta ofresé un base krusial pa toma di desishon bon pensá i desaroyo sostenibel. Den siman di 16 di òktober nan ta tene diferente tayer i charla na Kòrsou i Boneiru pa kompartí desaroyonan riba tereno di informashon tokante klima i perspectivanan di maneho i pa deliberá tokante prioridatnan pa desaroyo mas aleu.

Dia 9 di òktober a presentá e senarionan di klima di KNMI’23 na minister Harbers. Asta den e senario di mas optimista, klima lo sigui kambia den futuro, ku konsekuensianan grandi pa área karibense. E senarionan ta mustra ku área karibense lo bira mas kayente i mas seku. Lo eksperensiá esaki komo periodonan mas kayente durante temporada di áwaseru i wer mas seku durante temporada di sekura. Di preokupashon partikular pa Boneiru ta subimentu di superfisie di laman, ku den e senario lo por keda limitá ku emishon abou, pero ku den e senario ku emishon haltu na aña 2100 lo por alkansá mas ku un meter. E límite mas haltu lo por ta riba 3 meter si promé ku aña 2100 sierto prosesonan insierto tuma lugá, manera e kapa di eis Antártiko ku ta bira ménos stabil. Na Sint Eustatius i Saba e chèns pa orkan pisá ku yobida fuerte ta oumentá den futuro. Un eksperimento di Future Weather ta mustra ku den un klima mas kayente orkan Irma lo tabatin velosidatnan di bientu mas haltu i mas tantu yobida.

Segun ekspektativa lo desaroyá e promé vershon di e Atlas di Impakto Klimátiko pa e islanan BES na aña 2023 i e ta forma e promé fase di un inisiativa kontinuo. E Atlas di Impakto Klimátiko akí lo tradusí konosementu sientífiko den konosementu aksesibel, ofresiendo informashon esensial tokante kambio di klima. E proyekto a kuminsá na luna di aprel 2023 i lo inkluí un demonstrashon di e konsepto pa Boneiru den e próksimo tayer na luna di òktober. Na fin di aña lo revelá e Atlas di Impakto Klimátiko online, huntu ku un ‘roadmap’ pa desaroyonan di futuro.

Kolaborashon

E Atlas di Impakto Klimátiko ku Ministerio di Infrastruktura i Maneho di Awa ta finansiá, ku Fundashon CAS komo kordinadó, a haña sosten di diferente organisashon. Otro organisashonnan ku ta aportá ta entre otro Entidat Públiko Boneiru, Museo TERRAMAR, EcoVision, Wageningen Environmental Research (WENR), Instituut voor Milieuvraagstukken (VU-IVM), Koninklijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut (KNMI), Technische Universiteit Delft (TU Delft), Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), Informatiehuis Marien, Deltares, RVO.nl, i Koninklijk Instituut van Taal-Land- en Volkenkunde (KITLV) i Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA).

E proyekto akí ta den relashon estrecho ku otro proyektonan regional, manera desaroyo di un Atlas di Impakto Klimátiko pa Kòrsou: KlimaKòrsou”, Restoration of resilience Dutch Caribbean, SEALINK i Paratus.

Bo ke partisipá?

Den e programa di investigashon Islanders at the Helm investigadónan i partnernan sosial ta traha huntu pa ofresé/proponé solushonnan na midí, basá riba investigashon interdisiplinario sólido. E meta ta pa desaroyá strategianan nobo, sostenibel i inklusivo pa enfrentá e desafionan di klima aktual. A desaroyá un Plataforma Transatlántiko (TAP) ku ta ofresé kurso, charla i tayer pa promové konosementu i konsiensia tokante desafionan di klima. E universidatnan den region, manera University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus (Trinidad & Tobago – British Caribbean), University of the US Virgin Islands (UVI- US Caribbean), Inter-Continental University of the Caribbean (Kòrsou – área di Karibe Hulandes), Instituto Pedagogico Arubano (Aruba – área di Karibe Hulandes), Museo Nashonal Arkeológiko Aruba (Aruba – área di Karibe Hulandes) i University of St. Martin (Sint Maarten i Saint Martin – área di Karibe Hulandes i Franses) ta partnernan integral di TAP i a organisá seri di charla anteriormente. Tin un rekonosementu ku kolaborashon dentro di henter Reino ta bai man den man ku integrashon den e konstelashon karibense mas amplio. Komo parti di e instalashon mas nobo di TAP lo organisá charla i tayer públiko na Boneiru i Kòrsou:

Ta organisá e charla públiko dia 17 di òktober na Kòrsou den kolaborashon ku NAAM (National Archaeological Anthropological Memory Management) i Plataforma pa Kambio di Klima Kòrsou: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/islanders-at-the-helm_public-lecture-17-october-2023-location-activity-7113127720611368960-5qvq?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Ta organisá e charla públiko pa Boneiru dia 19 di oktober den kolaborashon ku Museo Terramar: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/islanders-at-the-helm_public-lecture-19-october-2023-location-activity-7115267851241828352–8Zi?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Keda na altura pa medio di bishitá i https://klimakorsou.com/

Klimaatscenario’s en een Klimaateffectatlas voor Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba

De (Nederlandse) Caribische eilanden worden geconfronteerd met ongekende uitdagingen als gevolg van klimaatverandering, waaronder de stijgende zeespiegel, toenemende orkanen, hittegolven en hevige regenval. Als reactie op deze bedreigingen heeft het Koninklijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut (KNMI) klimaatscenario’s voor de BES-eilanden gepubliceerd. Daarnaast wordt er gezamenlijk gewerkt aan de ontwikkeling van een Klimaateffectatlas voor de BES-eilanden, die een cruciale basis biedt voor geïnformeerde besluitvorming en duurzame ontwikkeling. In de week van 16 oktober worden op Curaçao en Bonaire workshops en openbare lezingen gehouden om ontwikkelingen op het gebied van klimaatinformatie en managementperspectieven te delen en prioriteiten voor verdere ontwikkeling te bespreken.

De klimaatscenario’s van het KNMI’23 zijn op 9 oktober aan minister Harbers gepresenteerd. Zelfs in het meest optimistische scenario zal het klimaat in de toekomst blijven veranderen, met grote gevolgen voor het Caribisch gebied. De scenario’s laten zien dat het Caribisch gebied warmer en droger zal worden. Dit zal worden ervaren als warmere periodes tijdens het regenseizoen en droger weer tijdens het droge seizoen. Van bijzonder belang voor Bonaire is de stijging van de zeespiegel, die in het scenario met lage emissies beperkt zou kunnen blijven, maar in het scenario met hoge emissies in 2100 meer dan een meter zou kunnen bereiken. De bovengrens zou boven de 3 meter kunnen liggen als vóór 2100 onzekere processen plaatsvinden, zoals het minder stabiel worden van de Antarctische ijskap. Op Sint Eustatius en Saba neemt in de toekomst de kans op zware orkanen met hevige regenval toe. Een Future Weather-experiment laat zien dat orkaan Irma in een warmer klimaat zelfs nog hogere windsnelheden en regenval zou hebben gehad.

De eerste versie van de Klimaateffectatlas voor de BES-eilanden zal naar verwachting in 2023 worden ontwikkeld en vormt de eerste fase van een lopend initiatief. Deze Klimaateffectatlas vertaalt wetenschappelijke kennis naar toegankelijke inzichten en biedt essentiële informatie over klimaatverandering. Het project is in april 2023 gestart en een demonstratie van het concept voor Bonaire zal worden opgenomen in de komende workshop in oktober. Aan het eind van het jaar zal de online Klimaateffectatlas, samen met een routekaart voor toekomstige ontwikkelingen, worden onthuld.

Samenwerking

De Klimaateffectatlas, gefinancierd door het Ministerie van Infrastructuur en Waterstaat, met Stichting CAS als coördinator, heeft steun gekregen van verschillende organisaties. Andere bijdragende organisaties zijn onder meer het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB), TERRAMAR museum, EcoVision, Wageningen Environmental Research (WENR), Instituut voor Milieuvraagstukken (VU-IVM), Koninklijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut (KNMI), Technische Universiteit Delft (TU Delft), Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), Informatiehuis Marien, Deltares, RVO.nl, en het Koninklijk Instituut van Taal-Land- en Volkenkunde (KITLV) en Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA).

Dit project hangt nauw samen met andere regionale projecten zoals de ontwikkeling van een Klimaateffectatlas voor Curaçao: “KlimaKòrsou“, Restoration of resilience Dutch Caribbean, SEALINK and Paratus.

Meedoen?

In het onderzoeksprogramma Islanders at the Helm werken onderzoekers en partners uit het maatschappelijk middenveld samen om op maat gemaakte oplossingen aan te bieden/voor te stellen, gebaseerd op gedegen interdisciplinair onderzoek. Het doel is om nieuwe, duurzame en inclusieve strategieën te ontwikkelen in het licht van de huidige klimaatuitdagingen. Er is een Transatlantisch Platform (TAP) ontwikkeld dat cursussen, lezingen en workshops aanbiedt om de kennis en het bewustzijn over klimaatuitdagingen te bevorderen. De universiteiten in de regio, zoals de University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus (Trinidad & Tobago – British Caribbean), University of the US Virgin Islands (UVI- US Caribbean), de Inter-Continental University of the Caribbean (Curaçao – Nederlands Caribisch gebied), Instituto Pedagogico Arubano (Aruba – Nederlands Caribisch gebied), The National Archaeological Museum Aruba (Aruba – Nederlands Caribisch gebied) en de Universiteit van Sint Maarten (Sint Maarten en Saint Martin – Nederlands en Frans Caribisch gebied) zijn integrale partners in de TAP omdat ze eerdere lezingenreeksen georganiseerd hebben. Er wordt erkend dat samenwerking binnen het hele Koninkrijk hand in hand gaat met integratie in het hele Caribisch gebied. Als onderdeel van de nieuwste installatie van de TAP zullen er openbare lezingen en workshops plaatsvinden op Bonaire en Curaçao:

Openbare lezing voor Curaçao op 17 oktober wordt georganiseerd in samenwerking met NAAM (National Archaeological Anthropological Memory Management) en het Curaçao Climate Change Platform:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/islanders-at-the-helm_public-lecture-17-october-2023-location-activity-7113127720611368960-5qvq?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Openbare lezing voor Bonaire op 19 oktober wordt georganiseerd in samenwerking met Terramar Museum:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/islanders-at-the-helm_public-lecture-19-october-2023-location-activity-7115267851241828352–8Zi?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Blijf op de hoogte door een bezoek te brengen aan: https://klimakorsou.com/

Climate scenarios and a Climate Impact Atlas for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba

The (Dutch) Caribbean islands are facing unprecedented challenges posed by climate change, including rising sea levels, intensifying hurricanes, heatwaves, and heavy rainfall. In response to these threats, Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has published climate scenarios for the BES islands. In addition, a collaborative effort is underway to develop a Climate Impact Atlas for the BES islands, providing a crucial foundation for informed decision-making and sustainable development. In the week of October 16th, workshops and public lectures will be held on Curaçao and on Bonaire to share developments in climate information and management perspectives, and to discuss priorities for further development.

The KNMI’23 climate scenarios were presented to Minister Harbers on October 9th. Even in the most optimistic scenario, the climate will continue to change in the future, with major consequences for the Caribbean. The scenarios show that the Caribbean will become warmer and drier. This will be experienced as warmer periods during the rainy season and drier weather during the dry season. Of particular concern for Bonaire is sea level rise, which could be limited under the low emissions scenario, but could reach over one meter by 2100 under the high emissions scenario. The upper limit could be over 3 meters if uncertain processes, such as the Antarctic ice sheet becoming less stable, occur before 2100. On St Eustatius and Saba, the likelihood of severe hurricanes with heavy rainfall increases in the future. A Future Weather experiment shows that Hurricane Irma would have had even higher wind speeds and rainfall rates in a warmer climate.

The first version of the Climate Impact Atlas for the BES Islands is set to be developed in 2023, representing the initial phase of an ongoing initiative. This Climate Impact Atlas will translate scientific knowledge into accessible insights, offering essential information on climate change. The project was started in April 2023 and a demonstration of the concept for Bonaire will be included in the upcoming workshop in October. As the year concludes, the online Climate Impact Atlas, along with a roadmap for future developments, will be unveiled.

Collaboration

Financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, with the CAS Foundation as the coordinator, the Climate Impact Atlas has garnered support from various organizations. Other contributing organizations include the Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB), TERRAMAR museum, EcoVision, Wageningen Environmental Research (WENR), Instituut voor Milieuvraagstukken (VU-IVM), Koninklijk Nederlands Meteorologisch Instituut (KNMI), Technische Universiteit Delft (TU Delft), Rijkswaterstaat (RWS), Informatiehuis Marien, Deltares, RVO.nl, en het Koninklijk Instituut van Taal-Land- en Volkenkunde (KITLV) and Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA).

This project is closely related to other regional projects such as the development of a Climate Impact Atlas for Curacao: “KlimaKòrsou”, Restoration of resilience Dutch Caribbean, SEALINK and Paratus.

Want to get involved?

In the research programme Islanders at the Helm researchers and civil society partners work together to offer/propose tailor-made solutions based on thorough interdisciplinary research. The aim is to develop new, sustainable and inclusive strategies in the face of current climate challenges. A Transatlantic Platform (TAP) has been developed to offer courses, lectures and workshops to promote knowledge and awareness of climate challenges. The Universities in the region, such as the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus (Trinidad & Tobago – British Caribbean), University of the US Virgin Islands (UVI- US Caribbean), the Inter-Continental University of the Caribbean (Curaçao – Dutch Caribbean), Instituto Pedagogico Arubano (Aruba – Dutch Caribbean), The National Archaeological Museum Aruba (Aruba – Dutch Caribbean) and the University of St. Martin (Sint Maarten and Saint Martin – Dutch and French Caribbean), are integral partners in the TAP having hosted prior lecture series. There is a recognition that Kingdom-wide collaboration goes hand in hand with integration in the wider Caribbean basin. As part of the latest installation of the TAP, there will be public lectures and workshops on Bonaire and Curaçao:

A Public lecture for Curaçao on October 17th will be organized in collaboration with NAAM (National Archaeological Anthropological Memory Management) and the Curaçao Climate Change Platform:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/islanders-at-the-helm_public-lecture-17-october-2023-location-activity-7113127720611368960-5qvq?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

A public lecture for Bonaire on October 19th will be organized in collaboration with Terramar Museum: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/islanders-at-the-helm_public-lecture-19-october-2023-location-activity-7115267851241828352–8Zi?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Stay up to date by visiting https://bes.climateimpactatlas.com/ and https://klimakorsou.com/

