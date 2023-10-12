Djaluna 11 di òktober 2023,

TÓPIKO: Pride WALK 2023

E di 11 edishon di Pride Walk ta kla pa ranka sali awe djawebs 12 di òktober pa 7or di anochi en punto for di Riffort pa kue direkshon di Rainbow Park na Wilhelminaplein den Punda.

Curaçao Pride Foundation den kolaborashon ku nan partner prinsipal RBC Royal Bank i Dennis Mobile no a spar esfuerso pa hasi e edishon di Pride aki unu ku ta representá i selebrá diversidat den nos komunidat.

E edishon di Pride Walk 2023 ta karga e tema ‘Live in Color’. Biba bo koló. Ku e lema aki, kier enfatisá kon esensial ta pa haña bo identidat i wòrdu aseptá pa ken bo ta. Di wòrdu selebrá dor di un komunidat ku ta konsiente di e enrikesementu den diversidat i ku amor no konosé limité.

E ruta di Pride Walk a keda esun tradishonal ku ta sali for di Riffort, krusa Emmabrùg pa drenta Breedestraat pa kulminá riba Wilhelminaplein den kual e organisashon a transformá un Rainbow Park. Ku entretenementu di drag queens, DJ Jean Paul Paula for di Hulanda, AXL & Friends i un area pa relahá, disfrutá i kombibí ku otro.

Komunidat henter i personanan di LGBTQ+ en partikular ta keda kordialmente invitá pa duna sosten i apoyá den marcha òf kant’i kaya i hasi e edishon di Pride 2023 unu inolvidabel.

Willemstad, 11 oktober 2023

Betreft: Pride Walk 2023

Houd je glitter en regenboogvlaggen gereed, want de 11e editie van de Pride Walk is klaar om Curaçao wederom te laten stralen. Vanavond, 12 oktober om klokslag 19:00, laten we ons hart kloppen voor diversiteit en inclusiviteit terwijl we van het hippe Riffort Village vertrekken richting Wilhelminaplein.

Het regenboogteam van Curaçao Pride Foundation in samenwerking met hun belangrijkste partners, RBC Royal Bank en Dennis Mobile, heeft niet stilgezeten om deze Pride-editie zo kleurrijk te maken als een disco-lichtshow.

Het thema van Pride 2023 is ‘Live in Color’. Leef in Kleur. Een oproep om jezelf zijn en erkend worden voor wie je bent. Omringd door een gemeenschap die diversiteit omarmt. Het betekent leven buiten de traditionele normen en ontdekken hoe prachtig het is om je authentieke zelf te kunnen zijn.

Ook dit jaar blijft de Pride Walk route trouw aan traditie. vertrekkend vanaf Riffort zal de parade dansend de magische Emmabrug oversteken om tijdens de bruisende Punda Vibes door Breedestraat te eindigen op het Wilhelminaplein, dat de organisatie heeft omgetoverd tot een fonkelend Rainbow Park. Verwacht geweldige optresend van fabuleuze drag queens, de funky beats ban DJ Jean Paul Paula uit Nederland en de vibes van AXL & Friends. Bovendien is er ook een relaxte chill-plek om te socializen en te genieten met gelijkgstemde zielen.

Iederen van de kleurrijke LGBTQ+ gemeenschap tot hun fantastische bondgenoten, is van harte uitgenodig om zich bij de parade aan te sluiten, de mars mee te lopen of vanaf de zijlijn toe te juichen. Samen maken we Pride 2023 tot een wervelend feest dat je nooit zult vergeten.

Monday, October 11th 2023

TOPIC: Pride Walk 2023

Get your glitter and rainbow flags ready because the 11th edition of the Pride Walk is set to make the streets of Curaçao shine. This evening October 12th at the stroke of 7:00 PM, we will beat to the rhythm of diversity as we depart from Riffort Village and march directly to the glittering Rainbow Park on Wilhelminaplein in Punda.

The rainbow party team of Curaçao Pride Foundation, in collaboration with their partners RBC Royal Bank and Dennis Mobile, has been far from idle in creating this Pride edition as colorful as a disco light show. The theme for this year is ‘Live in Color’ – a call to be your authentic self and embrace who you are with open arms. Let’s celebrate together because love knows no bounds!

This year’s Pride Walk stays true to tradition. We depart from the glamorous Riffort Village, cross the magical Emmabrug and dance through the bustling Breedestraat to culminate on Wilhelminaplein, which the organisation has transformed into a sparkling Rainbow Park. Expect amazing performances by fabulous drag queens, the funky beats of DJ Jean Paul Paula from the Netherlands and the vibes of AXL & Friends. There’s also a relaxed chill spot for socializing and shining with like-minded souls.

Everyone from the vibrand LGBTQ+ community to their fantastic allies, is cordially invited to join us, walk the march, or cheer from the sidelines. Together, we’ll make Pride 2023 a dazzling celebration, you’ll never forget

