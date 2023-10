Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum, You are cordially invited to the opening of our New Exhibition

‘INTERIOR’

Rignald Lakker

Thursday, October 19, 2023

from 19.00 to 21.00 at The Curaçao Museum Get ready to have your mind completely blown away by the intricate, complicated, unreal, and brilliant ‘designs’ of Rignald Lakker’s wooden sculptures.

The word ‘designs’ is placed here in parentheses because Mr. Lakker doesn’t make a design, a sketch, or even think of a concept for that matter before he starts working on his sculptures. According to Mr. Lakker, he just starts working and the ‘design’ of the sculpture just appears, and comes from within, his INTERIOR and the INTERIOR of the piece of wood.

There is something else that we find very fascinating and interesting about Mr. Lakker’s ‘process’ and that we would love to share with you. Mr. Lakker shared that when he starts working on one of his sculptures, his mind, body, and soul goes somewhere else. He is simply not there, meaning that when he is done with a sculpture, he has no actual recollection of the whole process of sculpting the Artwork. We find that very Intriguing, to say the least.

These marvelous, amazing, captivating, and incredible wooden sculptures are so ‘out of this world’ that you really have to see them for yourself to understand. There are really no adequate words to describe what Mr. Lakker, a self-taught artist and sculptor is creating. You can understand why we are really excited to introduce Mr. Rignald Lakker and his Artworks to you on

Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 19.00 to 21.00 at The Curaçao Museum. See you at the opening!