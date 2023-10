QUINLAN WINS IN NL

Ka Wong Quinlan Winterdal fought October 15,2023, his first boxing bout in The Netherlands (Leeuwarden) and WON his opponent Mustafa Naden.

Quinlan trained till July 2023 at Baas Sports Curaçao. He left for the Netherlands to study and trains now at The Punch Boxing in Tilburg..

Photos below of Quinlan’s victory on April 1st 2023.

