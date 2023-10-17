Roadshow di Kòrsou na Alemania

Ku partisipashon di 160 agente di biahe

WILLEMSTAD- 17 di òktober 2023 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i KLM Alemania a organisá un roadshow na 4 siudat na e parti Nort di Alemania. Meta di e roadshow tabata pa halsa e konsientisashon riba loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé komo destinashon turístiko. E roadshow a konta ku partisipashon di 160 agente di biahe repartí riba e siudatnan Düsseldorf, Bremen, Hamburg i Berlin.

CTB i KLM Alemania kompañá pa 6 partner lokal i di Alemania a sòru pa ehekushon di e roadshow. Na yegada e agentenan di biahe a keda risibí ku un bibida di bon bini i algun pasapalu pa seguidamente partisipá na 8 presentashon informativo. Kada partner a presentá nan produkto i kontestá preguntanan di parti di e agentenan di biahe. E lokual a resaltá durante e programa parti anochi tabata na momentu ku e agentenan di biahe a haña e oportunidat pa traha riba un pintura artístiko riba canvas ku e tema ‘Kòrsou’. Esaki sigur a resultá den un aktividat alegre, artístiko i memorabel. E agentenan di biahe a pinta entre otro, nos famoso Handelskade, nos bida bou di laman, glas di kòktel i hopi mas. Na e siudat Berlin e agentenan di biahe a pinta Chichi mirando e konekshon ku Kòrsou ya ku Berlin ta e siudat natal di artista lokal Serena Israel. Na final, a forma di kada 15 pintura un arte grandi ku a keda opsekiá na un agente di biahe ku a pone e arte kolorido aki komo dekorashon den nan tienda. E aktividat di pintamentu a keda guiá dor di Götz Friedewald un artista profeshonal di Alemania.

CTB ta gradisí e partnernan ku a forma parti di e roadshow, kualnan ta: Inclusive Collection – World of Hyatt, Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao, Sandals Royal Curaçao i DER Touristik.

Curaçao Roadshow in Germany

With participation of 160 travel agents

WILLEMSTAD- October 17, 2023 – Recently, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and KLM Germany organized a roadshow in 4 cities in the northern part of Germany. The goal of the roadshow was to raise awareness about what Curaçao has to offer as a tourist destination. A total of 160 travel agents participated in the roadshow, spread across the cities of Düsseldorf, Bremen, Hamburg, and Berlin.

CTB and KLM Germany, with 6 local and German partners worked together to execute the roadshow. Upon arrival, the travel agents were welcomed with a welcome drink and some snacks, and were then invited to participate in 8 informative presentations. Each partner presented their products and answered questions from the travel agents. The highlight of the evening program was when the travel agents had the opportunity to work on an artistic painting on canvas with the theme ‘Curaçao’. This certainly resulted in a joyful, artistic, and memorable activity. Among other things, the travel agents painted our famous Handelskade, our underwater life, cocktail glasses, and much more. In the city of Berlin, the travel agents painted Chichi, symbolizing the connection with Curaçao, since Berlin is the hometown of local artist Serena Israel. At the end, each set of 15 paintings was combined to form a large artwork which was then gifted to a travel agent who placed this colorful art as decoration in their store. The painting activity was guided by Götz Friedewald, a professional German artist.

CTB is grateful to the partners who participated in the roadshow, which are: Inclusive Collection – World of Hyatt, Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao, Sandals Royal Curaçao, and DER Touristik.

