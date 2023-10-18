TCB introduces Public Toilets at South Pier as part of its product development efforts

TCB announced the launch of its new pilot program aimed at enhancing the experience of visitors and residents alike. As part of our commitment to improving public amenities, the “It’s in Our Nature” branded toilets have debuted at South Pier.

Introducing these public restrooms is a significant milestone in Tourism Corporation Bonaire’s product development strategy, demonstrating our dedication to making Bonaire an even more welcoming and accessible destination. The public toilets are designed to cater to the diverse needs of all individuals, with wheelchair accessibility and the highest sanitation standards.

This pilot program, which is set to run until December 2023, will allow us to gather valuable insights about usage patterns and operating hours. We are excited to enhance this project by identifying additional locations for the “It’s in Our Nature” toilets by January 2024, ensuring that even more areas on the island benefit from this initiative.

In the first phase of the pilot program, these public restrooms will be open during the cruise season, specifically during port operating hours. This strategic decision aims to accommodate both stay-over and cruise visitors and our local residents.

The toilets are also accessible free of charge for all cruise stakeholders with an official cruise badge working at the cruise terminal, such as Taxis, tour operators, cruise terminal agents, and security. TCB believes that this will be of benefit to both our stakeholders and partners.

TCB shares that this is a step in the right direction to enhance the overall experience of those enjoying our beautiful island.