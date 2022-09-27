TCB News Flash | TCB looks back at a succesful Bonaire Tourism Summit TCB looks back at a succesful Bonaire Tourism Summit Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) organized its second annual Bonaire Tourism Summit on September 26th, 2022 at Courtyard by Marriott. During the summit TCB shared its vision, actions and strategy for tourism development with a presentation by Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB. TCB presented an overview of Bonaire’s state of the industry, results and planning for 2023. TCB also provided an outlook on performance for winter 2022/2023. According to Miles Mercera, “I am inspired by the input received from the public-private tourism sector. In an effort to align our strategy for 2023 it is these types of sessions that help us engage and interact with our most important tourism stakeholders. Sustainable Tourism development is a contribution of all of us and TCB recognizes the importance of sharing and getting the necessary feedback/input to reach our tourism potential.” Commissioner of Economic Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Hennyson Thielman, welcomed all who were present and emphasized on the importance of the commitment of the entire industry on inclusion of the community. “By hiring more locals to work in the tourism industry and increasing the minimum wage does not only increase the quality of life of the locals, but it also contributes to the visitors’ experience. From our side we will invest in education and training”. During the Summit, TCB’s agency of record, Dunn&Co. of Tampa, Florida, shared an overview of the island’s rebrand process, from repositioning and identity development to campaign and media planning. They also revealed the thinking behind the island’s new website and digital-first social media strategy. “Helping Bonaire craft a new communications platform has been an amazing experience because the island actually walks the walk when it comes to eco-tourism,” said Troy Dunn, president, and CCO of Dunn&Co. “Their brand authenticity is reflected in everything we’re making to help educate the world about their dedication to the important balance between human nature and Mother Nature.” After the recent announcement of Bonaire’s recognition as Culinary Capital of the world Mr. Erik Wolf, Executive Director & Founder of World Food Travel Association, discussed Bonaire’s culinary strategy moving forward. Ms. Stephanie de la Hera, Bonaire Representative for Diamond Public Relations (Bonaire’s PR firm) shared an overview of the efforts done this year so far, the results and trends for 2023. She also highlighted our PR strategy as a destination for the coming months. The summit also welcomed Mr. Sander Langeveld, Liaison Europe for Tourism Corporation Bonaire who shared an overview of the Marketing Performance in Europe (The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany) and gave insight on the long term perspective for the European market. Followed by Mr. Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of Bonaire International Airport, Mr. van der Scheer shared a sneak peek into the future of the Bonaire International Airport (Flamingo Airport) and their main priorities. At the end of the day, Tourism after 5 Cocktail Hour hosted by ENNIA was organized as the closing of the Bonaire Tourism Summit. As part of the Bonaire Tourism Summit, TCB is also hosting a special seminar with interactive breakout sessions, in which the private sector can participate and provide their input for marketing initiatives for Bonaire for 2023. TCB would like to thank all partners such as BONHATA, BHG, BIA, OLB who supported and participated in the summit. If you have missed the Bonaire Tourism Summit visit TCB’s YouTube Channel ‘Bonaire Island’ for the livestream video. At the end of the day, Tourism after 5 Cocktail Hour hosted by ENNIA was organized as the closing of the Bonaire Tourism Summit. As part of the Bonaire Tourism Summit, TCB is also hosting a special seminar with interactive breakout sessions, in which the private sector can participate and provide their input for marketing initiatives for Bonaire for 2023. TCB would like to thank all partners such as BONHATA, BHG, BIA, OLB who supported and participated in the summit. If you have missed the Bonaire Tourism Summit visit TCB’s YouTube Channel ‘Bonaire Island’ for the livestream video.