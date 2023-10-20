From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

October 20th, 2023

Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Public Caution Ahead of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Tammy

The Sint Maarten Police Force is urging residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution as Tropical Storm Tammy approaches the island over the upcoming weekend. The safety and well-being of our community are paramount, and we want to ensure everyone is adequately prepared and aware of the potential hazards associated with this weather event.

As Tropical Storm/Hurricane Tammy approaches the region, the Police Force advises the general public to:

Stay Informed: Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and official announcements from local authorities. Follow the advice provided by the government and emergency services. Avoid Flooded Areas: Exercise extreme caution around flood-prone areas, particularly the Cul-de-sac basin and the Beacon Hill/Airport area.

Avoid these areas to prevent accidents and potential emergencies.

Watch for Falling Rocks: Drivers are cautioned to be vigilant on the A.J C Brouwers Road (Cole-bay Hill) and watch out for falling rocks, especially during heavy rains. Drive with care and adhere to all road safety guidelines. Limit Unnecessary Travel: Before, during, and after the passage of Storm Tammy, it is strongly recommended that drivers avoid unnecessary travel. Emergency services will need time to assess the situation, and minimizing traffic congestion is vital for everyone’s safety.

The KPSM emphasizes that the safety of all residents and visitors is of utmost importance. We urge everyone to cooperate with emergency services and follow their instructions diligently. By working together and staying vigilant, we can mitigate potential risks and ensure the safety of our community.

