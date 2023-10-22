Government of Sint Maarten Hurricane Tammy Nears Northern Leeward Islands. Weather Conditions Expected to Deteriorate Tonight

General Affairs

Hurricane Tammy Nears Northern Leeward Islands. Weather Conditions Expected to Deteriorate Tonight

Sat Oct 21 2023​

Hurricane Tammy at 5:00 PM was located approximately 140 miles south southeast of Sint Maarten, according to the latest update from the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten.

Hurricane Tammy continues to maintain maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour with higher gusts. Tammy has picked up in speed and is now moving at 10 miles per hour.

The deterioration in weather conditions is likely to start impacting Sint Maarten later tonight and into Sunday. Sint Maarten remains under a Hurricane Warning.

Hurricane Tammy is expected to pass at its closest point, 60 miles east-northeast of Sint Maarten early Sunday morning, October 22, 2023.

Hurricane Tammy could produce two to four inches of rainfall along with storm force winds, and possibly hurricane force winds depending on the forecast track.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected which could produce flash flooding in flood-prone areas and rock falls in vulnerable areas during the system’s passage.

The Prime Minister reiterates, once weather conditions start to deteriorate, motorists should be off the road network, and residents should be safely at home to ride out the passing of Hurricane Tammy. All visitors are also requested to secure themselves in their Airbnb or at their resort in order to ensure your safety during the passing of the hurricane.

During the peak passing of the hurricane, first responders will not be able to respond to any emergency calls until weather conditions have subsided. This is for the safety of emergency personnel.

Tonight, spend quality time with your friends, loved ones and family as the hurricane passes the island. The Government of Sint Maarten has taken all necessary measures, and the community has also had sufficient time to prepare and secure homes and property.

On Saturday the Prime Minister drove through the different districts and took note with great pride of residents and the business community having taken the necessary measures to prepare.

Additional updates that came in from the Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) are as follows. NV GEBE will have to take certain measures – disrupting electricity – due to the proximity of the hurricane with respect to two residential areas. This information was provided by NV GEBE in their own statement made earlier this evening and you should check their social media channels for more information.

The Princess Juliana International Airport remains closed until Sunday, 9:00 AM. All travelers are advised to contact their airline for further updates.

The John Larmonie Hurricane Shelter is open. Only one person has registered so far to make use of the shelter.

The Government of Sint Maarten has requested military assistance in order to ensure proper support for the Ministry of Justice during and after the passage of the hurricane.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard has been patrolling the Simpson Bay Lagoon to make sure that vessels that have sought shelter in the lagoon are properly secure. Vessel owners should not remain onboard during the passing of the hurricane and should seek shelter elsewhere.

The controls of business closures on Saturday were completed and the business community is thanked for their compliance.

Stay tuned to updates via the official government platforms, government and Met Office websites, social media pages and SXMGOV radio 107.9 FM.

Until the next update, stay indoors, and stay safe Sint Maarten, and ensure that you have secured your personal belongings and have faith. May God Bless Sint Maarten, all her people and its visitors have a safe passage of hurricane Tammy tonight, the Prime Minister concluded in her statement to the nation on Saturday evening.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: http://www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: http://www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

PHOTO CAPTION: Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Saturday visiting the John Larmonie Hurricane Center.​

