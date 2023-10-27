Òktober 27 2023

Ministerio Públiko: No ta persiguí MCB den un kaso bieu di swaipmentu despues di a renunsiá entrada di 25 mion florin

WILLEMSTAD, Kòrsou (27 October 2023) – Ministerio Públiko a publiká awe ku nan a kumbiní ku Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V. (MCB) ku e banko ta renunsiá e entrada prosedente di e asina yamá ‘swaipmentu di dòler’ dor di klientenan. Ta trata aki di un montante total di 25 mion florin Antiano durante e periodo di 2007-2015 aki na Kòrsou. Ministerio Públiko lo no persiguí MCB pa su ròl den e swaipmentu di dòler.

E investigashon Breton a tuma lugá bou di guia di Ministerio Públiko i a keda ehekutá dor di e Tim di Koperashon di Reshèrshi (RST) ku sosten di e Tim di Kombinashon FIOD/ polis di Hulanda.

Breton a trata e pregunta si MCB ya pa mas ku dies aña pasá a tuma sufisiente medida pa a prevení su klientenan di swaip dòler ilegalmente. E base pa e investigashon tabata e investigashonnan anterior Cymbal (na Hulanda) i Troja (na Kòrsou).

E temporada ei Venezolanonan tabata swaip kompra na gran eskala pafó di Venezuela ku tarhetanan spesial di krédito, mientras realmente nada tabata wòrdu kumprá, pero a kambio di nan pago tabata haña dòler merikano kèsh.

E dòlernan kèsh aki tabata bal hopi mas riba e merkado pretu na Venezuela.

Di e forma aki, durante di e periodo entre 2007 i 2015, miones di transakshon ilegal a tuma lugá ku tarhetanan di krédito Venezolano. E práktika na gran eskala aki a resultá den hopi falsifikashon den administrashon di e kompanianan envolví, ku tampoko tabatin sufisiente supervishon riba e prosedensia di e dòlernan kèsh aki. Serka MCB tabata konosí ku algun di nan klientenan di Kòrsou tambe tabata dediká na swaipmentu di dòlar.

Ministerio Públiko a konstatá ku den pasado MCB no a ehekutá su ròl bon komo vigilante (gatekeeper). For di aña 2012 e banko a tuma medida kontra swaipmentu i a intensifiká su maneho di ̀compliance’ pa asina kumpli mihó ku su ròl komo vigilante.

E ròl aki ta hopi importante pa integridat di e sistema finansiero. Komo un banko sistemiko, MCB ta spesialmente responsabel pa kontribuí na un sistema finansiero íntegro.

MCB ta renunsiá e entrada optené durante e periodo en kuestion. E sèn lo bin na fabor di pais Kòrsou.

Ministerio públiko ta mira e hecho ku MCB ta renunsiá 25 mion florin, komo un areglo adekuá i efisiente.

Ademas Ministerio Públiko a tene kuenta ku e gravedat, grandura i e durashon di e echonan, e koperashon di MCB, e komprendementu ku MCB a demostrá , mehorashon for di e tempu ei den e maneho di ̀compliance’, i e echo ku ya a pasa mas ku dies aña for di tempu ku e práktikanan a tuma lugá. Konsiderando e sirkunstansianan aki, Ministerio Públiko ta di opinion ku a kumpli ku nos komunidat di forma adekuá i efektivo i un prosedimentu hurídiko lo no tin balor agregá.

E investigashon Breton a inisiá na yüli 2021, bou di responsabilidat di e Tim Sentral di Parkèt di Prokurador General di Kòrsou, Sint-Maarten, Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius i SabaKu e akuerdo aki e kaso ta será.

27 oktober 2023

OM: Geen vervolging MCB in oude ‘swipe-case’ na afstand van 25 miljoen NAf aan opbrengsten

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao (27 oktober)- Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) heeft vandaag bekend gemaakt dat zij met Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V. (MCB) is overeen gekomen dat MCB afstand doet van de opbrengst van het zogenoemde ‘dollar swipen’ door klanten. Het gaat in totaal om een bedrag van 25 miljoen Antilliaanse gulden over de periode 2007-2015 op Curaçao. Het OM zal MCB niet vervolgen voor haar rol in het ‘dollar swipen’.

Het onderzoek Breton vond plaats onder leiding van het OM en is uitgevoerd door het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) met ondersteuning van het Combiteam FIOD/Politie uit Nederland. Breton draaide om de vraag of MCB ruim tien jaar geleden voldoende maatregelen heeft genomen om het illegale ‘dollar swipen’ door haar klanten te voorkomen. Basis voor het onderzoek waren de eerdere onderzoeken Cymbal (in Nederland) en Troja (op Curaçao).

Venezolanen pinden in die tijd op grote schaal aankopen buiten Venezuela met speciale creditcards, terwijl in werkelijkheid niets gekocht werd maar zij in ruil voor hun betaling contante US Dollars terugkregen. Deze contante dollars waren op de zwarte markt in Venezuela een veelvoud waard. Zo werden in de periode tussen 2007 en 2015 miljoenen illegale transacties verricht met Venezolaanse creditcards. Deze wijdverspreide praktijk heeft geleid tot vele valsheden in de administraties van betrokken bedrijven, die ook onvoldoende toezicht hielden op de herkomst van de contante dollars. Bij MCB was bekend dat ook enkele van hun Curaçaose klanten zich bezig hielden met ‘dollar swipen’.

Het OM constateert dat MCB in het verleden haar rol als poortwachter niet goed heeft uitgevoerd. De bank heeft vanaf 2012 maatregelen getroffen tegen het ‘swipen’ en haar compliance beleid verder aangescherpt om zo haar rol als poortwachter beter in te vullen. Die rol is belangrijk voor de integriteit van het financiële stelsel. Juist als systeembank rust op MCB een grote verantwoordelijkheid om bij te dragen aan een integer financieel stelsel.

MCB doet nu afstand van de opbrengst die destijds is behaald. Het geld komt ten goede aan het land Curaçao. Het OM ziet de afdracht van 25 miljoen gulden door MCB als een passende en effectieve afdoening. Daarbij heeft het OM rekening gehouden met de ernst, omvang en duur van de feiten, de meewerkende houding van MCB, het eerder door MCB getoonde inzicht en sindsdien verbeterde compliance beleid, en dat er ruim tien jaar is verstreken sinds de feiten werden gepleegd. Gelet op deze omstandigheden is het OM van mening dat er sprake is van voldoende genoegdoening voor de samenleving en een rechtsgang niets meer toevoegt.

Het onderzoek Breton werd gestart in juli 2021 en liep onder verantwoordelijkheid van het Centraal Team van het Parket van de Procureur-Generaal van Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba. De zaak is met deze overeenkomst afgesloten.

27 October 2023

Prosecutor: MCB waives NAF 25 million in deemed proceeds from old swipe case

Willemstad, Curaçao (27 October 2023) – The Prosecutor’s Office OM announced today that it has agreed with Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V. (MCB) that MCB will waive the proceeds of so-called ‘dollar swiping’ by its clients. It concerns 25 million Antillean Guilders over the period 2007-2015 in Curaçao. The prosecutor will not prosecute MCB for its role in ‘dollar swiping’ by its clients.

The Breton investigation took place under the direction of the OM . It was conducted by the Special Police Taskforce RST with support from the Dutch Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service FIOD and the Netherlands Police.

The Breton investigation concerned whether MCB took sufficient measures more than a decade ago to prevent illegal ‘dollar swiping’ by its clients. The investigation was based on the previous investigations ‘Cymbal’ (in the Netherlands) and ‘Troja’ (in Curaçao).

At the time, Venezuelans were widely using special credit cards to make purchases outside of Venezuela, when in reality, they were not buying anything but were receiving cash U.S. dollars in return for their payments. These cash dollars were worth much more on the black market in Venezuela. Between 2007 and 2015, millions of illegal transactions were carried out using Venezuelan credit cards. This widespread practice led to many forgeries in the records of the companies involved, which also did not adequately monitor the origin of the cash dollars. MCB knew that some of its clients in Curaçao were also engaged in ‘dollar swiping’.

The OM notes that MCB did not adequately perform its gatekeeper role in the past. The bank took measures against ‘swiping’ in 2012 and further tightened its compliance policies to better fulfil its role as a financial gatekeeper. That role is essential for the integrity of the financial system. As a systemic bank, MCB is especially responsible for contributing to a sound financial system.

MCB is now waiving the deemed proceeds made at the time. The money will benefit Curaçao. The OM considers MCB’s payment of NAf. 25 million as an appropriate and adequate resolution. The OM considered the seriousness, extent, and duration of the facts, MCB’s cooperative attitude, the insight previously shown by MCB and its improved compliance policies since then, and that more than ten years transpired since the facts were committed. Under these circumstances, the OM considers that sufficient compensation has been paid to society and that no further action is warranted.

The Breton investigation was launched in July 2021 and ran under the responsibility of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. This agreement brings the case to a close.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

