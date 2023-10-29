Kontrol realisá pa tim Multidisiplinario du Inspekshon di, Douane, GMN/THZ, BRW, SBAB riba djasabra 28 oktober 2023.
Douane, GMN/THZ, BRW, SBAB riba djasabra 28 oktober 2023.
Kòntròl a ser realisá den área di: Banda Bou i Sta. Maria.
A kontrolá 9 lokalidat di Horeca, di kual 8 a keda SERA pa inkumplimentu.
Ata esnan ku a sera tur pa motibu ku nan a faya ku regla di higiena.
Statuut Restaurant
Dokterstuin z/n nst 152
4th òf July snack na Barber
Yui Wah Bar Restaurant
Kaya Prospero Royer 101
Patio Shimaruku
Lelienberg 148a
Chan na Soto Snack
Groot Sta.Martha 12a
Santa Cruz Snack “Bou Palu Snack”
Flip 102a
Micky Restaurant
Gato 22
Super Mi lucha
Winston Churchillweg
Uniko ku tabata OK ayera ta:
Heirloom Restaurant ántes “Kibra hacha”
Lelienberg 178
