October 29, 2023
GOBIERNU

Kontrol realisá pa tim Multidisiplinario du Inspekshon di, Douane, GMN/THZ, BRW, SBAB riba djasabra 28 oktober 2023.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Kontrol realisá pa tim Multidisiplinario du Inspekshon di,
Douane, GMN/THZ, BRW, SBAB riba djasabra 28 oktober 2023.

Kòntròl a ser realisá den área di: Banda Bou i Sta. Maria.

A kontrolá 9 lokalidat di Horeca, di kual 8 a keda SERA pa inkumplimentu.

Ata esnan ku a sera tur pa motibu ku nan a faya ku regla di higiena.

Statuut Restaurant
Dokterstuin z/n nst 152

4th òf July snack na Barber

Yui Wah Bar Restaurant
Kaya Prospero Royer 101

Patio Shimaruku
Lelienberg 148a

Chan na Soto Snack
Groot Sta.Martha 12a

Santa Cruz Snack “Bou Palu Snack”
Flip 102a

Micky Restaurant
Gato 22

Super Mi lucha
Winston Churchillweg

Uniko ku tabata OK ayera ta:

Heirloom Restaurant ántes “Kibra hacha”
Lelienberg 178

 

