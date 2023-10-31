The Tennis Federation Curaçao (TFC) is organizing the Curaçao Junior Masters Tournament 2023, which is

set to feature the top 4 ranked junior tennis players of Curaçao in the age categories U10, U12, U14, and

U18, both boys and girls. This event was last organized in 2019. After tremendous performances of these

players, we are not able to skip this year but to put them in the spotlight.

The Curaçao Junior Masters Tournament 2023 is an exceptional showcase of talent in Curaçao’s tennis

community. It brings together the best young tennis players who have competed during 2023 in the

Ranking Tournaments organized by the TFC, and some even representing Curaçao abroad with great

results. This tournament not only promotes tennis but also provides invaluable opportunities for these

young athletes to gain experience and recognition.

The event consists of a ‘three-day’ match play (November 2-4, 2023) ending with an award ceremony on

Saturday November 4th, 2023 (for players, parents, and invitees). The location for both the tournament

and the prize ceremony will be hosted at Curaçao Sports Club (CSC).

The players that will participate in the Curaçao Junior Masters 2023 tournament are:

Boys U10

1. Zhaïr Rofina

2. Sergio de Marchena

3. Zenoh Winklaar

4. Orlandjelo Zimmerman

Boys U12

1. Zheno-Mariano Windster

2. Rocco Mendez

3. Noah Gonzalez

4. Naut Bruinsma

Boys U14

1. Brandon Bridgewater

2. Leonardo Winkel

3. Jordan Hollander

4. Neevin Marcos

Boys U18

1. Ricardo Winkel

2. Ian Pietersz

Girls U10

1. Katherina Brazil

2. Imani Scheltema

3. Amira El-Ossaïs

4. Chloë de la Paz-Halley

Girls U12

1. Sophia Dijk

2. Samjah Wagner

3. Alena Wong

4. Faye Huizing

Girls U14

1. Candice Curie

2. Zena Wagner

3. Kèziah Fluonia-Ayubi

4. Emilia Tedder

Girls U18

1. Izza de Lanooi

2. Saphira de Castro

3. Sara Loaiza

4. Estefania Vivas

For updates see our Facebook page and Instagram (Tennis Federation Curacao)

