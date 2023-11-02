Education, Culture, Youth and Sport

WITU President and Oranje School teachers agree to structural re-organizing to relocate classes within the school’s compound

Tue Oct 31 2023

Acting Ministers collaborate to strategize efforts on a proposal for repairs

Oranje School, a monumental public school of the primary division, will encounter a one-day closure on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. This urgent closure is due to essential roof repairs, air-conditioning and general maintenance to ensure the safety and well-being of both students and faculty.

Some of the school’s classrooms are currently in dire need of electrical rewiring, and repairs which caused discomfort and health concerns for the primary school teachers and students. In response to the teachers’ concerns, the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) called for adherence to the humanitarian rights of both students and educators, and the teachers engaged in a two-day sit-out from the classrooms starting on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), Drs. Rodolphe E. Samuel, held a meeting with the teachers and school management on Monday to discuss the unfortunate matter. He expressed concern that students also remained outside the school on benches. The Minister of Education also engaged with utility company N.V. GEBE and the VROMI department to undergo an electrical assessment, although he had to later depart for a scheduled travel engagement.

“During the meeting with the Minister of ECYS, the WITU insisted that the necessary VSA health inspections take place which would add to the overall assessments required for taking the remedying concerns for the school,” disclosed WITU President, Stuart Johnson.

During this period of industrial action by the Oranje School teachers, the Honorable Acting Minister of Education, Anna E. Richardson, and Acting Minister of VROMI, Ardwell Irion, left their scheduled Council of Ministers (COM) meeting on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, to urgently meet with the WITU union and school management. The primary objective of this urgent meeting was to strategize a solution that would accommodate those affected and have everyone return to class. The meeting was held on the school grounds at the school manager’s and counselor’s offices. President of the WITU, Stuart Johnson, and his WITU members shared the concerns of the teachers and requested government assistance. It was decided that an agreement will be signed to reflect the project’s timeline and funding, whereby the roofing, air-conditioning and all general maintenance will be executed. This agreement would primarily be signed between the Government of Sint Maarten and WITU.

The Ministers requested that President Johnson update the teachers on the proposed solutions by the Acting Ministers. He later returned to the meeting to announce that they were willing to accept the proposed solutions to handle all necessary repairs.

As the Council of Ministers meeting reconvened in the afternoon, an official letter was issued to parents and teachers by the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Drs. Rodolphe Samuel. The letter stated that it was decided that the Oranje School would be closed on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, for some structural reorganizing to accommodate the relocation of classes within the airconditioned facilities of the school campus. The letter also confirms that schools will resume on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The Government of Sint Maarten would like to thank the President of WITU, Stuart Johnson for the clear dialogue and support during the negotiations with the faculty. Mr. Johnson’s input to further communicate that Government is doing everything possible to have this issue resolved is commendable. The Council of Ministers intends to maintain open communication with WITU to ensure that there is a satisfactory outcome of this matter soonest.

Committed to the safety and welfare of its students and staff, the Government of St. Maarten will work diligently to ensure that the necessary repairs are completed to provide a conducive learning environment for all involved.

