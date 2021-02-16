Fecha: 16 – 02 – 2021

Importante: Ora bo tin keho bai tèst, asta ora bo tin keho leve manera fèrkout, doló di garganta anto keintura.

Awe 16 di febrüari 2021 tin 14 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. Di e 14 kasonan aktivo, 1 ta bishitante di Boneiru. Ayera 18 hende a bai tèst. Di e 18 hendenan aki 2 a resultá di ta positivo. Tin un persona den hospital pa motibu di Covid-19 anto 1 otro persona a rekuperá.

Ta importante pa ora bo tin keho bai tèst. Tin 1 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Hasi un tèst si bo tin keho. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena, manera tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru



Belangrijk: Bij klachten laat je testen, ook bij beginnende klachten zoals verkoudheid, wat keelpijn en verhoging.

Op 16 februari 2021 zijn er 14 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. Van de 14 actieve gevallen is er 1 persoon een bezoeker van het eiland. Gisteren zijn er 18 personen getest en van 2 personen is het resultaat positief. Er is 1 ziekenhuisopname door Covid-19 en 1 persoon is hersteld.



Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Important: If you have symptoms such as a cold, sore throat or fever, you can get tested to see if you are infected with COVID-19.



On February 16, 2021, there are 14 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. One of the active cases is a visitor on the island. Yesterday 18 people were tested and 2 people tested positive for Covid-19. There is 1 person hospitalized due to Covid-19 and 1 person recovered.



Get tested if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.



Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.



#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru