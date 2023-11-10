Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean: promoshon di ekspertisio i mas kolaborashon riba tereno di integridat

Partisipante prosedente di organisashonnan di tur seis isla di e parti karibense di Reino i di ministerio di Asuntunan Interno i Relashonnan den Reino (BZK) a papia ku otro tokante promoshon di ekspertisio durante e promé ‘Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean’ na Kòrsou di 30 di òktober te ku 3 di novèmber.

A palabrá ku ta bin un plataforma pa interkambio di ‘best practices’ i eksperensia diario ku e meta pa alsa nivel di ekspertisio i promové kolaborashon riba tereno di integridat den Reino.

Alrededor di 30 partisipante di 15 diferente organisashon gubernamental a akordá pa lanta un plataforma den kua tantu e paisnan outónomo komo Hulanda Karibense ta partisipá i den kua periódikamente ta interkambiá konosementu i eksperensia tokante promoshon di integridat den gobièrnu, entidatnan afiliá na gobièrnu i komunidat en general. E énfasis al respekto ta riba promoshon di ekspertisio di organisashonnan lokal ku ta atendé ku esaki. Ta bin tambe un vishon pa futuro pa sigui traha konhuntamente riba integridat na boka di trabou den organisashon gubernamental den e parti karibense di Reino.

Tabatin entre otro orador presente di ‘Huis voor Klokkenluiders’, Krus Kòrá, ‘Bureau Integriteit Amsterdam’, ‘Nyenrode Business Universiteit’, ‘Dienst Justitiële Inrichtingen’ i direktorado ‘Ambtenaar en Organisatie’ di ministerio di BZK. Eks gezaghèber i miembro di Kolegio supervishon finansiero (Cft), Glenn Thodé, a habri e kumbre ku un diskurso tokante integridat den e parti Karibense di Reino.

Kompartí eksperensia

“No por suprayá sufisientemente importansia di e ‘Integrity Summit’. Porfin tin un enkuentro di e kuater paisnan den Reino ku integridat sentral riba agènda. Abitantenan di e islanan den e parti karibense di Reino ta anhelá pa tin mandatario-, funshonario- i ámtenarnan íntegro. Pa esun ku ta traha riba promoshon di integridat ta di sumo importansia pa por tin un infrastruktura pa kompartí konosementu i eksperensia ku otro i pa duna otro sosten i kolaborá ku otro. E union di forsa pa medio di e promé ‘Integrity Summit’ ta duna mi e speransa riba un futuro ku mas integridat den komunidat,” segun Thodé.

Promoshon di ekspertisio

Meta prinsipal di e konferensia tabata pa sera konosí ku otro i promové ekspertisio di kolaboradónan di e ofisinanan di integridat di Aruba, Sint Maarten, Entidat Públiko Boneiru i Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland, funshonarionan di integridat, investigadónan, personanan di konfiansa i di e Entidatnan Públiko Saba i Sint Eustatius, Warda Kosta Karibense, Korte Komun di Hustisia Karibense, Ministerio Públiko Karibense, Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN), Instituto Hudisial Hulanda Karibense (JICN), Representante di Reino, Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar), Ministerio di Maneho di Gobernashon, Planifikashon i Servisio Públiko i Ministerio di Hustisia di Kòrsou.

Promoshon di ekspertisio ta esensial, pa motibu ku ta importante pa e parti karibense di Reino traha riba e tarea pa pone integridat na nivel òf mantené integridat den organisashonnan gubernamental. Ta bai den esaki partikularmente pa e grado ku e organisashonnan ta kapas pa kombatí iregularidat (finansiero) (manera froude i korupshon) i formanan di anda indeseá (manera abuso di poder, insulto, diskriminashon, intimidashon i eksklushon), tantu preventivo komo reaktivo.

Organisashon

E idea pa e ‘Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean’ a nase for di un nesesidat di e kolaboradónan di integridat di e parti karibense di Reino mes. Ministerio di BZK i SRA-Caribbean & Partners NV, un ofisina lokal ku ta spesialisá den entrenamentu i konseho riba tereno di integridat i kumplimentu, a organisá e kumbre.

E kumbre, ku a tuma lugá pa di promé bes, ta sirbi komo un trampolin pa un forma di kolaborashon mas struktural. E organisadónan ta papia di un siman eksitoso ku a ser risibí ku hopi entusiasmo.

Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean: expertisebevordering en meer samenwerking op het gebied van integriteit

Deelnemers vanuit organisaties van alle zes de eilanden van het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk en van het ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties (BZK) spraken met elkaar over de expertisebevordering tijdens de eerste ‘Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean’ op Curaçao van 30 oktober tot en met 3 november.

Afgesproken is dat er een platform komt voor de uitwisseling van best practices en dagelijkse ervaringen met als doel het verhogen van het expertiseniveau en het bevorderen van de samenwerking op het gebied van integriteit binnen het Koninkrijk.

Zo’n 30 deelnemers van 15 verschillende overheidsorganisaties kwamen overeen om een platform op te zetten waar zowel de autonome landen als Caribisch Nederland aan meedoen en waarbij periodiek kennis en ervaring wordt uitgewisseld over het bevorderen van integriteit binnen de overheid, overheid gelieerde entiteiten en de samenleving in het algemeen. De nadruk ligt daarbij op expertisebevordering vanuit de lokale organisaties die zich hiermee bezighouden. Er komt ook een toekomstvisie voor het gezamenlijk verder werken aan integriteit op de werkvloer binnen de overheidsorganisaties in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk.

Er waren onder andere sprekers aanwezig van het Huis voor Klokkenluiders, Rode Kruis, Bureau Integriteit Amsterdam, Nyenrode Business Universiteit, de Dienst Justitiële Inrichtingen en de directie Ambtenaar en Organisatie van het ministerie van BZK. Voormalig gezaghebber en lid van het College financieel toezicht (Cft) Glenn Thodé opende de summit met een toespraak over Integriteit in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk.

Ervaringen delen

“Het belang van de Integrity Summit kan niet voldoende worden benadrukt. Eindelijk is er een ontmoeting van de vier landen in het Koninkrijk met integriteit centraal op de agenda. De inwoners van de eilanden in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk hunkeren naar integere bestuurders, functionarissen en ambtenaren. Voor degenen die werken aan integriteitsbevordering is een infrastructuur om kennis en ervaringen te delen en om elkaar te steunen en samen te werken van het grootste belang. De krachtenbundeling via deze eerste Integrity Summit wekt bij mij hoop op een toekomst met meer integriteit in de samenleving,” aldus Thodé.

Expertisebevordering

Het primaire doel van de conferentie was onderlinge kennismaking en de expertisebevordering van de medewerkers van de integriteitsbureaus van Aruba, Sint-Maarten, openbaar lichaam Bonaire en Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland, integriteitsfunctionarissen, onderzoekers, vertrouwenspersonen en van de openbare lichamen Saba en Sint-Eustatius, de Kustwacht-Carib, het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie Carib, het Openbaar Ministerie Carib, Korpspolitie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN), Justitiële Inrichting Caribisch Nederland (JICN), Rijksvertegenwoordiger, Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar), het Ministerie van Bestuur, Planning en Dienstverlening en het Ministerie van Justitie van Curaçao.

Expertisebevordering is essentieel omdat het belangrijk is dat het Caribische deel van het Koninkrijk werkt aan de opgave om de integriteit binnen de overheidsorganisaties op peil te brengen of te houden. Hierin gaat het hoofdzakelijk om de mate waarin de organisaties in staat zijn om (financiële) onregelmatigheden (zoals fraude en corruptie) en ongewenste omgangsvormen (zoals machtsmisbruik, belediging, discriminatie, intimidatie en uitsluiting) tegen te gaan, zowel preventief als reactief.

Organisatie

Het idee voor de Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean is voortgekomen uit een behoefte van de integriteitsmedewerkers van het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk zelf. De summit is georganiseerd door het ministerie van BZK en SRA-Caribbean & Partners NV, een lokaal bureau dat gespecialiseerd is in training en advies op het gebied van integriteit en compliance.

De summit, die voor de eerste keer plaats vond, dient als een opstap naar een meer structurele vorm van samenwerking. De organisatoren spreken van een geslaagde week die ontvangen werd met veel enthousiasme.

Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean: promoting of expertise and more collaboration in area of integrity

Participants from organizations of all six islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and from the Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) discussed the promoting of expertise during the first Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean in Curaçao October 30-November 3.

It was agreed that a platform will be launched for the exchange of best practices and daily experiences with as objective increasing the expertise level and promoting the collaboration within the Kingdom in the area of integrity.

About 30 participants from 15 different government organizations came together to set up a platform with the participation of both the autonomous countries and the Caribbean Netherlands and where periodically knowledge and know-how is exchanged about the promoting of integrity within government, government-affiliated entities and the community in general. The emphasis thereby is on the promoting of expertise from the local organizations involved in integrity. Also, a vision for the future will be drafted on how to jointly work together on integrity on the work floor within the government organizations in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

At the summit, there were speakers from the House for Whistleblowers (‘Huis voor Klokkenluiders’), the Red Cross, Integrity Bureau Amsterdam, Nyenrode Business University, the Judicial Institutions Department and the Civil Servant and Organization Department of the Ministry of BZK. Former Island Governor and Member of the Board for Financial Supervision (Cft) Glenn Thodé opened the summit with a speech on Integrity in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Sharing experiences

“The importance of the Integrity Summit cannot be emphasized enough. Finally, there is a gathering of the four countries in the Kingdom with integrity as a focal point on the agenda. The people of the islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom long for government officials and civil servants with integrity. Having an infrastructure to share knowledge and experiences and to support each other and collaborate is of the utmost importance for those working on promoting integrity. The joining of forces through this first Integrity Summit creates the hope in me for a future with more integrity in the community,” said Thodé.

Promoting expertise

The primary goal of the conference was the mutual acquaintance and the promoting of expertise of staff of the integrity bureaus of Aruba, Sint Maarten, the Public Entity Bonaire and the National Government Service Caribbean Netherlands (‘Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland’), integrity officials, researchers, confidential counsellors, and of the Public Entities Saba and Sint Eustatius, the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, the Joint Court of Justice of the Dutch Caribbean, the Public Prosecutor’s Offices of the Dutch Caribbean, the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands (KPCN), the Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN), the National Government Representative (‘Rijksvertegenwoordiger’), Royal Marechaussee (KMar), the Ministry of Administration, Planning and Service and the Ministry of Justice of Curaçao.

Promoting expertise is essential because it is important that the Caribbean part of the Kingdom works on the task to bring or to keep integrity within the government organizations to a level. It mainly concerns the extent to which the organizations are able to (financially) prevent irregularities (such as fraud and corruption) and undesirable conduct (such as abuse of power, insulting, discrimination, intimidation and exclusion), both preventive and reactive.

Organization

The idea of the Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean stemmed from an internal desire of integrity staff members of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The summit was organized by the Ministry of BZK and SRA-Caribbean & Partners NV, a local bureau specialized in training and advice in the area of integrity and compliance. The summit, which took place for the first time, serves as a step towards a more structural form of collaboration. The organizers spoke of a successful week which was received with much enthusiasm

