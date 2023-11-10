The Sint Maarten Library celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The Sint Maarten Library proudly announces its centennial celebration, marking 100 years of dedicated community service. The pioneers gave the initial name Jubilee Library, which originated in the Jubilee of Queen Wilhelmina in 1923.

The Sint Maarten Library aims to be a cornerstone of the local community, providing space for residents and visitors to access a vast collection of books, e-books, and reading activities. Over the past century, the library has evolved as an educational source, meeting the needs of learning institutions and the community at large.

For the love of reading and the history of the founders, please visit www.sintmaartenlibrary.sx. The purpose of the Sint Maarten Library is to inspire and nurture literacy.

The centennial celebration promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together the people of Sint Maarten and honoring the library’s rich history. On November 23, 2023, the festivities will culminate in a “Customer Appreciation Day”. Patrons can return overdue books free at all locations. This community initiative engages culture and a continuous love for reading and supporting literacy.

On November 24, 2023, we will hold a grand celebration at the Aleeze Convention Center. The gala will begin with a special ceremony and virtual display of historic photographs exploring the library’s fascinating journey throughout the past century.

There will be live performances, renditions of music, and artistic expressions that reflect the cultural diversity. The Sint Maarten Library will honor and acknowledge honorees and pioneers for their contributions throughout the historical journey of its development.

The Sint Maarten Library board and dedicated staff extend their gratitude to the local community and the many supporters who have made this centenary possible. Join us as we honor those who have worked tirelessly to get us this far, learn more about what the library offers, and be a part of the journey to the next 100 years and beyond!!!

