“Battle Royale, fuelled by BANG”

Riba djasabra próximo, 18 di novèmber for di 3or di atardi, lo tin e prome edishon di “Battle

Royale” ku lo tuma luga na Ergilio Hato Stadium (SDK). Durante di e evento aki henter e

sektor di “fitness”, deporte i salú lo bini huntu pa kompetí den diferente kompetensha i pa

duna diferente demostrashon na publiko. Aparte di e aktividatnan aki lo ta bai tin un

merkado saludable i mas aktividatnan den hairu liber.

Pa resumí, “Battle Royal” lo ta un festival di “fitness” i deporte!

Nos ke invitá pueblo di Kòrsou pa bin i jòin nos durante di e evento aki. Bin disfrutá di e

diferente kompetenshanan i demonstrashonan. I no lubida di hasi bo kompra den nos

merkado di salú.

Nos ta spera di por wak bo.

On Saturday the 18th of November the first Battle Royal will take place at Ergillio Hato

stadium (SDK) starting at 3.00 pm. During this event the entire sectors of fitness, sports and

health will come together to compete in various competitions and give numerous

demonstrations. Besides these activities there will be a wellness market and more exterior

activities. In short: The Battle Royal will be a festival of fitness and sports!

We want to invite the community of Curacao to come and join us during our event. Come

and enjoy the competitions and demonstrations. And don’t forget to make your purchases

at our wellness market!

We hope to see you there

