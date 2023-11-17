“Battle Royale, fuelled by BANG”
“Battle Royale, fuelled by BANG”
Riba djasabra próximo, 18 di novèmber for di 3or di atardi, lo tin e prome edishon di “Battle
Royale” ku lo tuma luga na Ergilio Hato Stadium (SDK). Durante di e evento aki henter e
sektor di “fitness”, deporte i salú lo bini huntu pa kompetí den diferente kompetensha i pa
duna diferente demostrashon na publiko. Aparte di e aktividatnan aki lo ta bai tin un
merkado saludable i mas aktividatnan den hairu liber.
Pa resumí, “Battle Royal” lo ta un festival di “fitness” i deporte!
Nos ke invitá pueblo di Kòrsou pa bin i jòin nos durante di e evento aki. Bin disfrutá di e
diferente kompetenshanan i demonstrashonan. I no lubida di hasi bo kompra den nos
merkado di salú.
Nos ta spera di por wak bo.
Battle Royale, fuelled by BANG
On Saturday the 18th of November the first Battle Royal will take place at Ergillio Hato
stadium (SDK) starting at 3.00 pm. During this event the entire sectors of fitness, sports and
health will come together to compete in various competitions and give numerous
demonstrations. Besides these activities there will be a wellness market and more exterior
activities. In short: The Battle Royal will be a festival of fitness and sports!
We want to invite the community of Curacao to come and join us during our event. Come
and enjoy the competitions and demonstrations. And don’t forget to make your purchases
at our wellness market!
We hope to see you there