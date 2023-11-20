Kòrsou ta selebrá logro históriko ku riba mei mion turista di estadia

WILLEMSTAD – 20 di novèmber 2023 – Pabien Kòrsou! E dia tan antisipá a yega. Pa promé biaha den historia, Kòrsou a surpasá mei mion turista di estadia. Aña 2023, sin duda a demostrá di ta un bon aña pa turismo di Kòrsou. Ta e aña den kual Kòrsou a kibra diferente rèkòrt den kantidat di turista di estadia for di diferente di nos merkadonan prinsipal manera entre otro Estádos Unídos, Brazil, Canada, Colombia i awe nos a kibra e rèkòrt di mas grandi alkansando riba 500 mil turista di estadia. Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá ku di yanüari 2023 te na e momentunan aki den luna di novèmber, un total di 501.313 turista di estadia a bishitá nos pais. Na aña 2022, Kòrsou a risibí un total di 489.558 turista di estadia.

E echo ku Kòrsou ta selebrando e logro históriko aki, ta danki primeramente na e turistanan di estadia ku a skohe pa bishitá nos pais pero tambe na nos pueblo lokal, trahadónan den industria di turismo i nos partnernan balioso di sektor privá i di sektor públiko. Pa selebrá e logro históriko, CTB den estrecho koperashon ku Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) a entregá pasaheronan ku a yega Kòrsou awe dia 20 di novèmber un pakete di kos di boka dushi outéntiko di Kòrsou. E pakete a inkluí un mensahe indikando ku Kòrsou ta selebrando e yegada históriko di e di 500 mil turista di estadia. Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje tabata presente na aeropuerto pa asina personalmente saludá nos bishitantenan riba e dia spesial aki. Minister Cijntje a indiká, “E logro eksepshonal di awe ta un testimonio ku ora nos traha huntu ku koperashon nos ta logra kosnan grandi. Un gradisimentu ta bai na tur stakeholders i e trahadónan dediká di industria di turismo pa nan kompromiso pa hasi e logro signifikante aki realidat.”

Ademas di rekonosé e logro di Kòrsou pa surpasá mei mion turista di estadia, CTB ta enfatisá tambe e benefisionan ku turismo, komo pila ekonómiko importante ta trese pa nos pais. Inkluyendo e impulso na nos ekonomia i krea mas trabou. Na mes momentu, CTB ta komprometé na e Plan Stratégiko di Desaroyo di Turismo pa krese turismo di manera responsabel i sostenibel, ku e meta pa mehora e eksperensia pa tantu nos turistanan i tambe pa nos komunidat lokal.

Curaçao celebrates historic achievement:

over half a million stayover visitors

WILLEMSTAD- November 20, 2023 – Congratulations, Curaçao! The long-awaited day has arrived. For the first time in history, Curaçao has surpassed half a million stayover visitors. The year 2023 has undoubtedly proven to be a great year for Curaçao’s tourism. It is the year in which Curaçao has broken several records in the number of stayover visitors from different main markets such as the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, and today we have broken the greatest record by reaching over 500,000 stayover visitors. The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) reports that from January 2023 till now in November, a total of 501,313 stayover visitors have visited Curaçao. In 2022, Curaçao received a total of 489,558 stayover visitors.

The fact that Curaçao is celebrating this historic achievement, is first thanks to the stayover visitors who chose to visit our island, but also thanks to our local community, our tourism industry workers as well as our valued partners from both the private and public sector. To celebrate this historic milestone, CTB in close partnership with Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) presented arriving passengers in Curaçao today, November 20th, a delightful package of authentic Curaçao treats. The package includes a note conveying that Curaçao is joyfully marking the historic arrival of its 500,000th stayover visitor. The Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, was present at the airport to personally greet our visitors on this special day. Minister Cijntje stated, “Today’s remarkable achievement stands as a testament: when we unite our efforts, we can achieve the extraordinary. Gratitude extends to all stakeholders and the dedicated tourism industry workers for their commitment in making this significant milestone a reality.”

In addition to acknowledging Curaçao’s achievement of surpassing half a million stayover visitors, CTB also underscores the benefits that tourism, as an important economic pillar, brings to the island. This includes boosting the revenue of the economy and creating more jobs. At the same time, CTB is committed to the Strategic Tourism Destination Development Plan for responsible and sustainable tourism growth, aiming to enhance the overall experience for both visitors and the local community.

