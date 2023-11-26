Public Health, Social Development and Labor

Come Out & Learn More about AMR on Saturday. Be Informed about Antimicrobial Resistance

Thu Nov 23 2023

​

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) students will be at the Orange Grove Pharmacy to provide information about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM which is part of CPSs Community Action Day activities.

This activity is part of a collaborative effort between CPS and AUC campaign in observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), which is from November 18-24.

It is AUC’s 15-year anniversary of Community Action Day, which occurs three times annually. On Community Action Day, more than 200 students participate in service activities that contribute to positive health outcomes and environmental sustainability throughout Sint Maarten.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

This year, the theme of WAAW remains the same as in 2022, “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together.” The WHO calls on all sectors to encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials and to strengthen preventive measures addressing AMR, working together collaboratively through a One Health approach.​

