CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN DEN KOLABORASHON KU FUNDASHON E HOMBER, A UNI FORSA PA SOSTENE POLIS DEN ATENDE KU SUISIDIO EN PARTIKULAR SUISIDIO BOU DI HENDE HOMBER

En konekshon ku Dia Internashonal di Hende Hòmber 2023

Willemstad 26 di Novèmber 2023- Mirando ku tur kaso registrá di suisidio na Kòrsou e aña aki a envolvé hòmber, ta importante pa enrikesé konosementu i abilidat di nos kuerpo di polis pa por manehá kasonan asina. Polis ta e promé ku ta keda yamá i mester respondé den kasonan trágiko, i ta krusial pa nan ta bon ekipá. Na okashon di Dia Internashonal di Hòmber, CIBC FirstCaribbean i Fundashon E Hòmber a organisá un tayer ku tabatin komo meta yudansa di kuerpo di polis den maneho di situashonnan difísil manera kasonan di intento di suisidio i fomentá asistensia mutuo durante momentunan krítiko.

Durante e tayer ku kontenido profundo, dirigí pa Sr. Elton Villareal, miembronan di kuerpo di polis a diskutí kon pa aserká i yuda personanan ku ta na punto di kometé suisidio. E tayer tabata partikularmente relevante mirando e tema pa Dia Internashonal di Hòmber 2023, ku ta enfatisá ‘Sero Suisidio di Hòmber’ i suprayá e importansia di sostené hòmber i mucha hòmbernan den maneho di nan salú mental.

Hefe di Polis Sr. Raymond Ellis a presentá un imágen bibu di e retonan ku polis ta enfrentá na momentu di trata ku situashonnan asina, enfatisando e nesesidat pa atenshon di henter e komunidat pa e problemanan aki.

Sr. Ronny Cornelis, representando Fundashon E Hòmber, a suprayá e importansia di arma hòmber ku e abilidat pa nabegá e realidatnan difísil ku nan por topa.

Sra. Lysaira Ortela, Marketing Manager di CIBC FirstCaribbean, a pone atenshon riba e echo ku oumento di suisidio bou di hende hòmber no ta un fenómeno úniko den nos komunidat i ta nesesario pa tin enfoke bon pensá i efektivo. E tayer tabata spesialmente pa ekipá polis, komo esun ku ta keda promé yamá, den situashonnan manera esakinan.

Sr. Elton Villareal, e fasilitadó di e tayer, tambe a trata kon e polis mester aktua den situashon kaminda un di nan koleganan ta enkontrá retonan similar. Partisipantenan a tuma parti aktivamente den e tayer, kompartiendo eksperensianan di bida real i kontribuyendo na e diálogo i interakshon.

CIBC FirstCaribbean ke ekspresá su gratitut na Fundashon E Hòmber, Kuerpo Polisial di Kòrsou, i Sr. Elton Villareal pa nan kontribushonnan balioso na e programa importante aki. Ohalá ku e inisiativa kontribuí na redusí e insidensianan di suisidio entre hòmber i mucha hòmber den nos komunidat.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN IN COLLABORATION WITH FUNDASHON E HOMBER, JOINED FORCES TO SUPPORT THE POLICE IN ADDRESSING SUICIDE, WITH A PARTICULAR FOCUS ON MALE SUICIDES

In observance of International Men’s Day 2023

Willemstad November 26, 2023- In light of the fact that all recorded cases of suicide in Curaçao this year have involved males, it became imperative to empower our police force with the knowledge and skills to effectively manage such circumstances.

The police are the first responders in these tragic cases, making it crucial for them to be well-equipped.

To mark International Men’s Day, CIBC FirstCaribbean and Fundashon E Homber organized a workshop aimed at aiding the police force in dealing with these challenging situations and fostering mutual assistance during critical moments.

During the insightful workshop led by Mr. Elton Villareal, members of the police force engaged in discussions on how to approach and assist individuals who are on the brink of committing suicide.

The workshop was particularly relevant considering the theme for International Men’s Day 2023, which emphasizes ‘Zero Male Suicide’ and underscores the importance of supporting men and boys in managing their mental health.

Chief of Police Mr. Raymond Ellis presented a vivid picture of the challenges faced by the police when dealing with such situations, highlighting the need for community-wide attention to this issue. Mr. Ronny Cornelis, representing Fundashon E Homber, stressed the importance of arming men with the skills to navigate the difficult realities they may encounter.

Mrs. Lysaira Ortela, Marketing Manager, CIBC FirstCaribbean, drew attention to the fact that the rise in male suicide is not unique to our community and requires a thoughtful and effective approach. The workshop specifically aimed to equip the police as the primary responders in such situations.

Mr. Elton Villareal, the workshop facilitator, also addressed how police officers should handle situations where their colleagues are facing similar challenges. Participants actively engaged in the workshop, sharing real-life experiences and contributing to the dialogue and interaction.

CIBC FirstCaribbean expresses gratitude to Fundashon E Homber, the Korps Politie Curaçao, and Mr. Elton Villareal for their valuable contributions to this crucial program. Hopefully this initiative will significantly contribute to reducing the incidence of male and boy suicides in our community.

