Pa Aña di Dragon Bèrdè

Buki nobo di Feng Shui na papiamentu riba merkado

Willemstad – Presidente di Asosashon di Empresarionan Chikí di Kòrsou ADECK, Gabriël ‘Boy’ Magdalena a risibí resientemente e di 4 buki di Feng Shui na papiamentu skibí pa konosedó, konsehero i outor Reyna Joe.

E buki nobo ta pa aña 2024 ku ta Aña di Dragon Bèrdè i ta pa tur hende ku ke usa e konosementu antiguo aki pa nan mehorá nan bida òf pa mantené e bon bida ku tin, sin importá na unda ta pará aworaki den bida.

Sigur empresarionan ta benefisiá di e konosementu antiguo aki ku ta duna no solamente guia pa kon organisá bo negoshi, pero tambe pa sa ki momentu òf nò tuma desishonnan impaktante pa futuro di e negoshi.

E buki aki ta un hèrmènt informativo pa tur hende ku ke ta importante i ku ke sa kon atendé ku éksito i áreanan den nan bida kualnan ta outoridat, fama i bon nòmber, amor i romanse, bon yu i kreatividat, biahamentu i hende pa yudabu, entrada stabil ku un trabou, sabidoria i inteligensia, salú i hopi plaka.

I e ta di balor tambe pa studiantenan i hendenan ku ta bai konstruí un edifisio.

Usadónan ta haña banda di informashon general tambe datonan spesífiko pa por plania aña i bida, usando splikashon detayá di e diferente energianan ku tei.

Anteriormente kaba Reyna Joe a skibi buki pa aña 2023 ku ta Aña di Konènchi di Awa, 2022 ku tabata Aña di Tiger di Awa i 2021 ku tabata Aña di Toro di Oro.

E añanan ta indiká segun signonan den astrologia chines i elementonan usá den Feng Shui.

Feng Shui ta e filosofia di bida antiguo asiátiko ku tabata usá pa siglonan pa emperadornan chines keda na poder i ku te ainda ta un konosementu usá pa hendenan rònt mundu den posishonnan di poder.

Por haña e buki ‘Dragon Bèrdè’ via 5612818.

Riba e potrèt por mira momentu ku Reyna Joe ta presentá su buki di ‘Dragon Bèrdè’ na Gabriël ‘Boy’ Magdalena.

Voor het Jaar van de Groene Draak

Nieuw Papiamentu Feng Shui boek op de markt

Willemstad – Voorzitter van de Vereniging Kleine Ondernemers op Curaçao (ADECK), Gabriël ‘Boy’ Magdalena ontving onlangs het 4e boek in het Papiamentu over Feng Shui, van consultant, adviseur en auteur Reyna Joe.

Het nieuwe boek is voor het jaar 2024, het Jaar van de Groene Draak, en is voor iedereen die deze eeuwenoude wijsheid wil gebruiken om zijn leven beter te maken of het leven dat hij heeft in stand te houden, ongeacht waar hij of zij zich op dit moment in het leven bevindt.

Zakenmensen profiteren zeker van deze eeuwenoude kennis die niet alleen de leidraad zal zijn voor het organiseren van hun bedrijf, maar ook om te weten op welk moment ze wel of niet belangrijke beslissingen moeten nemen voor de toekomst van hun bedrijf.

Het boek is een informatief hulpmiddel voor iedereen die weet hoe belangrijk ze zijn en die graag wil weten hoe ze moeten omgaan met succes en de gebieden in hun leven die zijn autoriteit, roem en goede naam, liefde en romantiek, goede kinderen en creativiteit, reizen en behulpzame mensen, een vast inkomen met een baan, kennis en intelligentie, gezondheid en veel geld.

Ook voor studenten en mensen die een kantoor of huis gaan bouwen is het waardevol.

Gebruikers krijgen naast algemene informatie ook specifieke data om het jaar en hun leven te plannen, door gebruik te maken van de gedetailleerde uitleg van de verschillende aanwezige energieën.

Reyna Joe heeft al 3 Feng Shui-boeken in het Papiamentu geschreven: in 2023 over het Jaar van het Waterkonijn, 2022 over het Jaar van de Watertijger en 2021 het Jaar van de Gouden Os.

De jaren worden aangegeven volgens de Chinese astrologische tekens en elementen die in Feng Shui worden gebruikt.

Feng Shui is de eeuwenoude Aziatische levensfilosofie die door de eeuwen heen door Chinese keizers werd gebruikt om aan de macht te blijven en die nog steeds wordt gebruikt door mensen in machtsposities.

Het boek ‘Dragon Bèrdè’ is verkrijgbaar via 5999 561 2818.

Op de foto het moment dat Reyna Joe haar nieuwe boek presenteert aan Gabriël ‘Boy’ Magdalena

For the year of the Green Dragon

New Papiamentu Feng Shui book on the market

Willemstad – President of the Small Business Association in Curaçao (ADECK), Gabriël ‘Boy’ Magdalena recently received the 4th book in Papiamentu on Feng Shui by consultant, advisor, and author Reyna Joe.

The new book is for the year 2024, the Year of the Green Dragon and it is for everyone wanting to use this ancient wisdom to make their lives better or to maintain the life they have, no matter where they are standing in life at this moment.

Business people certainly benefit from this ancient knowledge that will not only be the guide on how to organize their business but also to know at what moment or not to make important decisions for the future of their business.

The book is an informative tool for everyone who knows their importance and who would like to know how to deal with success and the areas in their life that are authority, fame and good name, love and romance, good children and creativity, traveling and helpful people, steady income with a job, knowledge, and intelligence, health and plenty money.

It also is valuable for students and people who are going to construct a building.

Users will get, next to general information, also specific dates to plan the year and their life, by using the detailed explanation of the different present energies.

Reyna Joe has already written 3 Feng Shui books in Papiamentu: in 2023 on the Year of the Water Rabbit, 2022 on the Year of the Water Tiger and 2021 the Year of the Golden Ox.

The years are indicated according to the Chinese astrological signs and elements used in Feng Shui.

Feng Shui is the ancient Asian life philosophy used through the ages by Chinese emperors to stay in power and it is still used by people in power positions all over the world.

The book ‘Dragon Bèrdè’ is available at 5999 561 2818.

In the picture the moment that Reyna Joe presents her new book to Gabriël ‘Boy’ Magdalena.

