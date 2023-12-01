Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof opent officieel nieuwe vestiging op Saba

WINDWARDSIDE – Op donderdag 30 november 2023 heeft het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba met trots zijn zesde vestiging geopend, gevestigd op het prachtige eiland Saba.

Vice-president van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie op Sint Maarten, mr. Wouters, deelde zijn inzichten: ‘Tijdens mijn kennismaking met Saba werd duidelijk dat zowel het lokale bestuur als de bevolking sterk de behoefte voelde aan een permanente locatie voor rechtspraak.

De afgelopen jaren heeft het Hof dankbaar gebruik gemaakt van faciliteiten in het

bestuurskantoor en de zaal van de Eilandraad, waarvoor onze oprechte dank aan Gezaghebber Johnson en het volledige eilandbestuur. Echter, mede in lijn met de principes van de trias politica, waarbij de wetgevende macht, uitvoerende macht, en rechtsprekende macht onafhankelijk van elkaar opereren, is het van cruciaal belang dat het Hof zich fysiek op een afzonderlijke locatie bevindt. Vandaag zijn we hier allemaal getuige van: we openen voor het eerst in de geschiedenis een fysieke vestiging van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie op dit prachtige eiland Saba, ook wel bekend als “the Unspoiled Queen”.’

Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof heeft weloverwogen besloten om zijn vestiging niet in The Bottom, maar in het schilderachtige dorp Windwardside te openen. Dit besluit, hoewel wellicht vragen oproepend, is gebaseerd op het belang van het handhaven van de trias politica. Door fysieke afstand te bewaren tot de overheid kan de onafhankelijkheid van de rechtspraak waarborgen.

De keuze voor Windwardside was snel gemaakt, vooral vanwege het representatieve en

praktische pand, de centrale ligging en de ruime parkeergelegenheid. Windwardside, gelegen in het hart van het eiland, wordt daarmee een plek waar niet alleen verhalen worden gedeeld maar ook gerechtigheid wordt nagestreefd.

The Joint Court officially opens a new branch on Saba

WINDWARDSIDE – On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Joint Court of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba proudly opened its sixth branch, located on the beautiful island of Saba.

Vice President of the Joint Court of Justice on Sint Maarten, Mr. Wouters, shared his insights: ‘During my visit to Saba, it became clear that both the local government and the population strongly felt the need for a permanent location for justice. In recent years, the Court has gratefully used facilities in the government office and the Island Council hall, for which we sincerely thank Governor Johnson and the entire island administration. However, in line with the principles of the separation of powers, where the legislative, executive, and judicial branches operate independently, it is crucial for the Court to be physically located in a separate facility. Today, we are all witnesses: for the first time in history, we are opening a physical branch of the Joint Court of Justice on this beautiful island of Saba, also known as “the Unspoiled Queen.”

The Joint Court has deliberately decided not to open its branch in The Bottom but in the

picturesque village of Windwardside. This decision, although it may raise questions, is based on the importance of maintaining the separation of powers. By maintaining physical distance from the government, we can ensure the independence of the judiciary. The choice of Windwardside was made quickly, especially because of the representative and practical building, central location, and ample parking. Windwardside, located in the heart of the island, will thus become a place where not only stories are shared but also justice is pursued.

Korte Komun ta habri Courthouse Saba ofisialmente

WINDWARDSIDE – Djaweps dia 30 di novèmber 2023 Korte Komun di Hustisia di Aruba, Kòrsou, Sint Maarten, Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba ku hopi orguyo a habri Courthouse Saba.

Vise-presidente di Korte Komun di Hustisia di Sint Maarten, mr. Wouters ta duna su punto di bista: Na momentu ku mi a sera konosí ku Saba, tabata hopi bisto ku e gobièrnu lokal i e pueblo tabata tin un gran nesesidat pa un lokashon permanente di hustisia. Korte ta sumamente agradesido ku den e último añanan por a usa e fasilidatnan den bestuurskantoor i e sala di Eilandsraad, un danki spesial na Gezaghèber Johnson i e gobièrnu lokal pa por a hasi esaki posibel.

Pero, pa medio di e prinsipionan di trias polítika, kaminda poder legislativo, poder ehekutivo i poder hudisial ta operá independientemente di otro, ta di sumo importansia ku Korte ta lokalisá físikamente na un lugá apart. Awe nos tur ta testigu di esaki: pa promé biaha den historia nos ta habri un Courthouse riba e isla presioso Saba, ku tambe ta konosí komo “the Unspoiled Queen”.’

Korte Komun di Hustisia a disidí pa no habri e Courthouse na The Bottom, pero pa hasi esaki na e bario pintoresko Windwardside. E desishon aki, ku sigur a trese pregunta ku ne, ta basá riba e mantenshon di trias polítika. Dor di tene distansia físiko ku gobièrnu, por mantené e independensia di hustisia. A skohe fásilmente pa Windwardside, dor ku e edifisio ta representativo i práktiko, e lokashon ta sentral i tin basta lugá pa parker. Windwardside ku ta keda den kurason di e isla, no solamente ta un lugá ku konosé historianan interesante, pero kaminda tambe hustisia ta ser hañá.

Corte Comun ta habri Courthouse Saba oficialmente

WINDWARDSIDE – Diaweps dia 30 di november 2023 Corte Comun di Husticia di Aruba, Corsou, Sint Maarten, Boneiro, Sint Eustatius y Saba cu hopi orguyo a habri Courthouse Saba. Vise-presidente di Corte Comun di Husticia di Sint Maarten, mr. Wouters ta duna su punto di bista: Na momento cu mi a sera conosi cu Saba, tabata hopi bisto ku e gobierno local y e pueblo tabata tin un gran necesidad pa un locacion permanente di husticia. Corte ta sumamente agradesido cu den e ultimo anjanan por a usa e fasilidadnan den bestuurskantoor y e sala di Eilandsraad, un danki special na Gezaghebber Johnson y e gobierno local pa por a hasi esaki posibel.

Pero, pa medio di e principionan di trias polítika, caminda poder legislativo, poder ehecutivo y poder hudicial ta opera independientemente di otro, ta di sumo importancia cu Corte ta localisa fisicamente na un lugar apart. Awe nos tur ta testigo di esaki: pa prome biaha den historia nos ta habri un Courthouse riba e isla precioso Saba, cu tambe ta conosi como “the Unspoiled Queen”.’

Corte Comun di Husticia a disidi pa no habri e Courthouse na The Bottom, pero pa hasi esaki na e bario pintoresco Windwardside. E desicion aki, cu sigur a trese pregunta ku ne, ta basa riba e mantencion di trias politica. Dor di tene distancia fisico cu e gobierno, por mantene e independencia di husticia. A skohe facilmente pa Windwardside, dor ku e edificio ta representativo y practico, e locacion ta central y tin basta lugar pa parkeer. Windwardside cu ta keda den curason di e isla, no solamente ta un lugar cu conose historianan interesante, pero caminda tambe husticia ta ser haña.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

