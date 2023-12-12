Eleven NGOs honored at “A Night of Thanksgiving” award ceremony by the Minister of Justice

​

St. Maarten Youth Brigade selected for the prestigious “Minister of Justice Award”

A collective of eleven (11) non-governmental organizations (NGOs) were awarded by the Ministry of Justice with a thanksgiving holiday gathering, themed “A Night of Thanksgiving “at the Paradise Event Hall in Cay Hill on Sunday December 10, 2023.

In the presence of esteemed awardees and distinguished guests, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson was also lauded for executing this longstanding celebratory act of thanking the resilient volunteers.

The unselfish and unspoken efforts of the non-profit organizations, contribute to the diminishing of crime within our society, and youth delinquency, by provisions of extra curriculum activities in Sint Maarten. The awardees are equivocally responsible for the fight against surmounting poverty, which aspires to influences that can only make the work of the Ministry of Justice much lighter.

The foundations included the GBNM Nanny Nurssy, the St. Maarten Youth Council, the St. Maarten United Ministerial, New Start, Freegan Foods, St. Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational, TZU Chi, Be the Change, Meals on Wheels and volunteers Maria Provence and Cesar Gomez. All invited NGOs were 100% in attendance and feedback was noted that they are looking forward to this event being continuous. Some of the volunteers have served St. Maarten for a period 40 years.

Moreover, the prestigious “Minister of Justice Award” was presented to the St. Maarten Youth Brigade foundation. This award holds a criterion, seeking out an organization that directly contributes to the reduction in crime rates on Sint Maarten. The St. Maarten Youth Brigade foundation was initiated in 2013, and addresses educational and social gaps for youths ages 12 to 21. It offers a three-year curriculum program, which foster’s cognitive development aimed to eliminate negative behaviors, whilst instilling self-confidence, self-esteem and develop future role models.

Minister Anna E. Richardson Opening Remarks: “We embark on a journey to discover the profound impact each NGO has on our community, each of you intentionally contributing a unique vitality to mankind and society. Often, we hear of these organizations and, perhaps with a vague understanding of their missions, but the true measure of their impact remains undervalued.

This is precisely why as Minister of Justice, I launched this recognition platform, as an annual tradition to express our gratitude for the selfless efforts, these NGOs dedicate to Sint Maarten.

It is time for us to collectively say thank you to our NGOs, to engage with and recognize their unwavering commitment and service to our beloved community. As Minister of Justice, I particularly appreciate your role as community service support systems, understanding that your efforts directly contribute to the reduction of crime and acts of desperation, ultimately aiding the cause of justice.

Annually, the Ministry will identify and recognize 10 to 16 NGOs for their exceptional contributions to the community. Communities are not solely the responsibility of governments; rather, communities are equally vital for their improvement.”

PHOTO CAPTION:

(Center) Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson with the recipients of the “Minister of Justice Award”, the St. Maarten Youth Brigade (SYB)



​