December 15, 2023
Latest:

GOBIERNU

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

Last week, Prime Minister Jacobs and Her Excellency Yoka Brandt, the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations, discussed their commitment to an inclusive foreign policy. The meeting highlighted the strong partnership between Sint Maarten and the United Nations, focusing on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) challenges, climate resilience, and sustainable dependence. Topics included initiatives for capacity building and the upcoming formal SIDS policy, expected to enhance regional and global outreach. Prime Minister Jacobs expressed gratitude for the collaborative and inclusive efforts, emphasizing the importance of equitable alliances for the Kingdom’s foreign policy priorities. Anticipation builds for the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States in May 2024, hosted by Antigua and Barbuda, aligning with the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

 

