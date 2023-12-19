TCB presents its 2024 Action Plan

TCB has completed its 2024 Action Plan, following the strategic direction set by the 2017 Tourism Master Plan and the 2023 three-year action plan. This new plan, shared by TCB, aims to advance a sustainable and equitable tourism industry in Bonaire, acknowledging tourism’s significant contribution to the island’s GDP and employment.

The 2024 Action Plan focuses on the theme of “Nurturing Heritage, Culture, Nature, and Tourism”. It includes strategies to educate and inspire visitors, execute community-based tourism, reposition Bonaire as a premier sustainable travel destination, diversify the market, increase tourism expenditure, attract the right audience, and improve service levels. The plan also marks a shift in TCB’s approach from traditional marketing to integrated destination management and marketing, emphasizing environmental protection, cultural heritage, and community well-being. The TCB team, in collaboration with its stakeholders, is dedicated to implementing this plan and reinforcing Bonaire’s position in sustainable travel.

The first copy of the 2024 Action Plan was handed to the Commissioner of Economic Affairs & Tourism, Mr. Clark Abraham, and stakeholders such as BONHATA, BIA, and BHM.