Hotel Occupancy November 2023

CHATA reports Curaçao’s hotels achieved a 75.2% average room occupancy inNovember 2023 with a strong growth in average daily room rate.

According to STR, the leading provider of hotel performance data and analyticsworldwide, Curaçao’s hotels achieved a75.2% average room occupancy in November2023, 0.5percentage points fewer than the 75.7% achieved in November 2022.

The hotels achieved an ADR of $222.43 in November 2023, 14.4% higher than inNovember 2022, while RevPar was $167.15, 13.6% more than in November 2022.

STR received data from a sample of 14 hotels with 2,461 rooms in November of 2023,with the sample representing 54% of all hotel rooms in Curaçao.

By comparison, STR reported that the average room occupancy for all hotels in theCaribbean reached 66.9% in November 2023, with an overall ADR of US$298.27 and aRevPar of US$199.43

According to the CTB, Curaçao received 52,179 stopover visitors in November 2023,18.4% more than the 44,058 stopover visitors received in November 2022.

Thesestopovers generated 429,741 visitor nights in November, up 8.8% compared with the395,056 nights spent in November 2022.

The average length of stay of these stopovervisitors fell from 8.97 nights in November 2022 to 8.24 nights in November of this year.

Jim Hepple, the Interim Managing Director for CHATA, said CHATA was extremely happywith the high level of stopover visitors achieved in November and the consequent strongperformance of Curaçao’s hotel sector.

He noted the hotel sector was especially pleasedat the 14.4% increase in average daily room rate compared with the Caribbean region’s7.7% increase in ADR.

He noted that the introduction of new additional air service from Amsterdam during

November had seen improved arrival numbers from the Netherlands and heexpectedthat this positive trend would continue in the coming months.

Through the first eleven months of 2023 CHATA reports that Curaçao’s hotels achievedan average room occupancy of 72.3% compared with 70.7% for the first eleven monthsof 2022.

Again,compared with the first eleven months of 2022, ADR grew by 8.4% from$206.05 in 2022 to $223.27 in the first eleven months of 2023.

RevPar grew by 10.8%from $145.69 in 2022 to $161.47 in the first eleven months of 2023.STR reports that throughout the Caribbean as a whole average room occupancy grewfrom 60.5% in the first eleven months of 2022 to 65.4% in the same eleven months of thisyear with the region’s ADR growing by 12.8% to US$318.81 and its RevPar growing by21.9% to US$208.54

