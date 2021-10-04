NOTISIA TURISMO 

Bonaire Welcomes Additional Flights From Amsterdam KLM

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Bonaire Welcomes Additional Flights From Amsterdam KLM
Following the announcement of the increase in air service from the United States to Bonaire, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) proudly welcomes an increase in flights from Amsterdam to Bonaire with KLM.

According to TCB CEO, Miles Mercera, “We are excited for the upcoming winter season and as we continue to recover our tourism industry, we welcome the additional flights with open arms. There is no reason not to visit Bonaire this winter.”

Between December 15th, 2021 – January 14th, 2022 KLM has scheduled 15 extra flights from Amsterdam to Bonaire with a B772 aircraft.

The extra flights will be scheduled as follows: between December 15th, 2021 – January 12th, 2022, there will be an extra flight on Monday and Wednesday. An extra flight on Sunday December 26th, 2021, and between December 17th, 2021 – January 14th, 2022 there is an extra Friday flight scheduled.

For more information visit KLM’s website: http://www.klm.com

 

You May Also Like

Starosa Angels Vanddis solido na prome luga den softbol Liga CSB/MCB 2019

REDAKSHON 0

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djabièrnè mainta 06:00 o.l., 29 di mei 2020.

REDAKSHON 0

Aruba: noticia di polis di diamars 8 di november 2016

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: