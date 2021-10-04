Bonaire Welcomes Additional Flights From Amsterdam KLM

Following the announcement of the increase in air service from the United States to Bonaire, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) proudly welcomes an increase in flights from Amsterdam to Bonaire with KLM.

According to TCB CEO, Miles Mercera, “We are excited for the upcoming winter season and as we continue to recover our tourism industry, we welcome the additional flights with open arms. There is no reason not to visit Bonaire this winter.”

Between December 15th, 2021 – January 14th, 2022 KLM has scheduled 15 extra flights from Amsterdam to Bonaire with a B772 aircraft.

The extra flights will be scheduled as follows: between December 15th, 2021 – January 12th, 2022, there will be an extra flight on Monday and Wednesday. An extra flight on Sunday December 26th, 2021, and between December 17th, 2021 – January 14th, 2022 there is an extra Friday flight scheduled.

For more information visit KLM’s website: http://www.klm.com

