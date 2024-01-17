January 17, 2024
TURISMO

Tourism Corporation Bonaire December 2023 Updates

BONAIRE WELCOMED THE FIRST WESTJET FLIGHT FROM TORONTO, CANADA

Bonaire welcomed the first non-stop WestJet flight to the island on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023. Canada remains one of Bonaire’s top 10 markets, and this historic new connection signifies a major step in accommodating the increasing desire for tourism on the island. The non-stop route will operate once weekly, every Tuesday, and depart on Wednesday morning, with service running through April 24th, 2024.

The first flight received a warm welcome from the Bonaire delegates at the platform, followed by all arriving visitors receiving a gift and were greeted with local music by ka’i òrgel and dancers in folkloric outfits.
BONAIRE EXPANDS SUMMER FLIGHT SCHEDULE FROM MIAMI WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES

TCB is delighted to announce an expansion of its flight schedule from Miami with American Airlines (AA) during the summer months of June and July 2024.

Following the successful launch of increased flights during the winter season, with AA offering three flights per week until April 2024 (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays), TCB is proud to unveil an additional boost in connectivity for the summer season. From June to July 2024, AA will operate three weekly flights to Bonaire from Miami, introducing an extra day to the summer schedule, transitioning from Wednesday and Saturday to Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

For more details and to book your flights, please visit the AA website at www.aa.com or email marketing@bonaireisland.com.

TCB ORGANIZED END OF THE YEAR JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE

TCB in collaboration with Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB), Bonaire International Airport (BIA), Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), and the Harbor Office, held an end-of-year joint press conference aboard the cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas on December 6th, 2023.

During the press conference, different topics were covered. The Vice President of Royal Caribbean Latin America and Caribbean, Alberto Muñoz gave a welcome speech and expressed his gratitude to Bonaire. Commissioner Clark Abraham welcomed all partners and shared his vision and priorities for 2024. Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA, reported that in 2023, BONHATA has seen a return to pre-pandemic norms, with performance slightly below 2019 levels. Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of BIA said that Flamingo Airport has seen a modest growth in 2023, with some large shifts between segments. Additionally, the Harbor Office released the most recent cruise statistics. Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, shared the preliminary results that indicated that Bonaire welcomed 153,501 stayover visitors in 2023, year-to-date (Jan-Nov),outpacing the figures for the same period in 2019 (142,900) and 2022 (152,100).
TCB PRESENTS ITS 2024 ACTION PLAN

TCB has completed its 2024 Action Plan, following the strategic direction set by the 2017 Tourism Master Plan and the 2023 three-year action plan. This new plan, shared by TCB, aims to advance a sustainable and equitable tourism industry in Bonaire, acknowledging tourism’s significant contribution to the island’s GDP and employment.

The 2024 Action Plan focuses on the theme of “Nurturing Heritage, Culture, Nature, and Tourism”. It includes strategies to educate and inspire visitors, execute community-based tourism, reposition Bonaire as a premier sustainable travel destination, diversify the market, increase tourism expenditure, attract the right audience, and improve service levels. The plan also marks a shift in TCB’s approach from traditional marketing to integrated destination management and marketing, emphasizing environmental protection, cultural heritage, and community well-being. The TCB team, in collaboration with its stakeholders, is dedicated to implementing this plan and reinforcing Bonaire’s position in sustainable travel.

The first copy of the 2024 Action Plan was handed to the Commissioner of Economic Affairs & Tourism, Mr. Clark Abraham, and stakeholders such as BONHATA, BIA, and BHM.

ANTHONY ANGILA WINS THE TOURISM INNOVATION PROJECT SHARK TANK BY TCB WITH HIS “KUNUKU LIFE” PROJECT

On November 30th, 2023, the anticipated Tourism Innovation Project Shark Tank event took the stage at Delfins Beach Resort. Nine passionate candidates were granted the opportunity to showcase their innovative projects, for the chance to secure a grand prize of $10,000.

This Tourism Innovation Project, which was launched in August 2023 through a collaborative effort with the Chamber of Commerce, saw participants present their unique and forward-thinking ideas to contribute and elevate Bonaire’s tourism product.

Nine candidates left a mark on the event, each contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the Tourism Innovation Project. The competition was strong, with each presentation full of innovation, passion and creativity. Anthony Angila emerged as the ultimate winner with his project, “Kunuku Life.” Anthony’s vision is to share the beauty and love for the “Kunuku Life” with both visitors and locals, and he also plans to invest in a unique zipline experience at his family’s Kunuku, adding a unique and thrilling attraction to our island.
TCB INVITES BONAIREAN STUDENTS TO THE TRAVEL AWARD IN BRUSSELS

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has proudly invited Bonairean students, currently living in the Netherlands, to participate in the BELUX Travel Awards in Brussels. This initiative provided a unique opportunity for young Bonairean students to attend this prestigious event together with TCB and gain valuable experiences in the travel industry.

TCB gave an informative presentation to the seven enthusiastic students throughout the day. The presentation offered insight into the objectives and various promotional efforts currently being implemented for Bonaire. During the session, TCB received valuable feedback from the students, which resulted in a fruitful exchange of ideas and perspectives.
TCB RECEIVED APPROVED 2022 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM AUDITOR

On December 6, 2023, TCB received its signed financial statements for the 2022 financial year from the auditor.

These financial statements, which meet financial standards and governance requirements, represent an important milestone for TCB. In close collaboration with TCB’s financial team and the BDO team, it has been ensured that all financial processes are represented accurately and transparently.

TCB is pleased with the successful completion of the 2022 financial statements. With the completed 2022 financial statements, TCB is now looking ahead to the future. TCB is ready to start the audits for the year 2023 and aims to complete the 2023 financial statements by the end of the first quarter of 2024.
PROMOTION OF BONAIRE AT KLM FAMILY EVENT

TCB attended a major KLM Family Event on December 16 in Amsterdam. The event was organized by KLM, especially for their Flying Blue participants, and welcomed as many as 7,500 invited members. TCB had its booth, where visitors could obtain extensive information about the beautiful island of Bonaire.

Marjolein Oleana, TCB’s Business Manager & Europe Liaison, represented Bonaire at the KLM event. She was assisted by two enthusiastic Bonairean students who, in their traditional costumes, were actively involved at the Bonaire stand during the day.

The Bonaire booth offered information about the island and treated visitors to delicious local delicacies as well as authentic Bonairean chicken soup arranged through Cedric Soleana and specially prepared by Genaro and Brenuska Cicilia, Bonaireans living in the Netherlands.

TCB looks forward to further collaborations and events to continue promoting Bonaire.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SHOPPING NIGHT | February 2nd, 2024

TCB is organizing a shopping night on February 2nd, 2024. More information to follow.

BONAIRE FRIENDS PROGRAM BY TCB RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS TO BONAIRE’S TOURISM
TCB takes pride in upholding its time-honored tradition of honoring those who have made substantial contributions to Bonaire’s tourism industry through the Bonaire Friends Program. This initiative is a tribute to individuals who have consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and a warm, welcoming spirit, enriching the overall visitor experience.

We are delighted to introduce remarkable individuals who have recently joined our roster of Bonaire Friends: Esperanza Sanches, Israel Gil, Artie de Vries, Rick Aguilar and Alberto. These people, among others, are the heart of the Bonaire Friends Program and represent the kind (human) nature of Bonaire.

In addition to celebrating these outstanding individuals, we invite visitors to share their own remarkable stories with the local community on the dedicated Bonaire Friends page at https://bonaireisland.com/bonaire-friends.

TCB, THE BONAIREAN ISLAND GOVERNMENT AND INDEBON RECOGNIZE GYAIRON AD BONAIRE AMBASSADOR
Gyairon Martis, a multi-talented young athlete born on Bonaire was honored for his brilliant achievements in the sports world. Gyairon is an athlete who practices several sports, including baseball, softball, ping pong, and billiards.

In 2018, Gio traveled to the Netherlands for his further studies, which he successfully completed. In November 2022, Gio started dedicating himself again to his beloved sport of billiards. Then the moment came that the owner of the team, The Hague 51, Staaf Verharen, had his eye on Gio because of his talent and passion seen on the billiard table. With his team, The Hague 51, Gio has debuted in the Dutch Eredivisie billiards. This team is known for several famous billiards players in the Netherlands and worldwide. Gio has also excelled in the Eredivisie and won his first two matches.

TCB, the Bonairean island government Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire, and Indebon Bonaire thank Gyairon for his valuable contribution to upholding the name of Bonaire at an international level and recognizing Gyairon as Bonaire Ambassador.
SEVEN VISITORS WERE RECOGNIZED AS BONAIRE AMBASSADORS AND A COUPLE WAS HONORED AS HONORARY AMBASSADORS
TCB has recognized seven visitors as Bonaire Ambassadors in December 2023. These visitors were honored in the silver, gold, and platinum categories.

Rick Kramer, from the Netherlands, received recognition for the 18 years he has been visiting Bonaire. On this occasion, he was presented with a silver pin.

gold pin was awarded to Lydia and Adam Pearce for 20 years of visiting our island and to Samuel Holcman, who has been visiting Bonaire for 22 years. All three are from the United States. Cees Kramer also received a gold pin for the 25 years he has been visiting Bonaire.

For Jay and Patricia Pearce, the parents of Adam and Lydia, December 4 became an unforgettable day because they were not only honored for their 30 years of visiting Bonaire, for which they received a platinum plaque but also because that day was the birth date of Patricia. It was a real surprise when they received their recognition, and everyone sang Happy Birthday at the top of their lungs to Patricia, who received a bouquet of flowers for her birthday.
PR OPPORTUNITIES

If you’re interested in being a part of Tourism Corporation Bonaire’s regular PR outreach, please submit news / ideas to bonaire@diamondpr.comBonaire’s PR team is currently requesting the following information for upcoming pitching consideration:

2024 News
Do you have any big renovations or opening news to share? New sustainable initiatives or events happening in 2024? Send us anything new we should know about that gives travelers a special reason to visit next year.

Trend Alert! Solo Travel Experiences
Do you offer any experiences / specials for those traveling alone? With solo traveling trending in 2024, we’d love to share activities, packages and others experiences that are designed for one.
