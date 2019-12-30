Kòrsou a risibí 419 mil turista di estadia di yanüari pa novèmber 9% kresementu den turismo di estadia

WILLEMSTAD – 30 di desèmber 2019 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un subida di 1% den kantidat di turista di estadia pa luna di novèmber 2019. Un kantidat total di 38.158 turista a keda risibí hibando e total di turista di estadia aworakí na 419.125 kual ta 9% mas ku aña pasá.

E region for di kual nos ta risibí mayoria turista di estadia kual ta Europa, a krese ku 14% na novèmber. Miéntras turismo di estadia for di region Karibe a krese ku 20% na luna di novèmber. E merkado di Nort Amérika a registrá un bahada di 15% pa motibu di ménos airlift, miéntras Sur Amérika a baha ku 23% primordialmente dor ku e frontera ku Venezuela ta será miéntras aña pasá na e mesun temporada aki e tabata habrí. E kresementu signifikante registrá for di Europa i region di Karibe por keda atribuí direktamente na e oumento den kantidat di buelo for di Amsterdam i tambe komienso di e servisio di dos buelo pa siman for di Port of Spain ku Caribbean Airlines. For di Hulanda, Kòrsou a risibí 16.787 bishitante ku ta konta pa un kresementu di 17%. E kantidat di turista prosedente di Trinidad & Tobago a dòbel na luna di novèmber 2019.

E kantidat total di anochi pa turista a registrá un kresementu di 3% na novèmber 2019. Total 327 mil anochi a keda registrá. Turistanan for di Europa a keda 222 mil anochi na Kòrsou kual ta un subida di 12% den kantidat di anochi pa turista. Turistanan prosedente di Nort Amérika i di Sur Amérika a keda respektivamente un kantidat di 45 i 39 mil anochi durante luna di novèmber. Turistanan prosedente di region Karibe a keda un total di 16 mil anochi na Kòrsou.

Turismo krusero – CPA

E sifranan di novèmber 2019 ta mustra ku 38 barku krusero a keda risibí na e puerto na Willemstad kompará ku 36 barku krusero e mesun luna na 2018. Esaki ta un subida di 6%. Un total di 92.235 pasahero krusero a keda risibí na novèmber 2019, esaki ta 7.776 pasahero (9%) mas ku e mesun luna na 2018.

Sifranan yanüari te ku novèmber 2019

Turismo di estadia, di yanüari pa novèmber a krese ku 9%. Den sifranan apsoluto ta trata di un total di 419 mil turista di estadia.

Turismo krusero, di yanüari pa novèmber a krese ku 3%. Den sifranan apsoluto ta trata di un total di 681 mil turista krusero.

E kantidat total di turista ku a bishitá nos país, di yanüari pa novèmber a krese ku 5%, den sifranan apsoluto ta trata di 1.1 mion turista.

Curaçao welcomed 419 thousand stayover visitors from January through November

9% increase in stayover arrivals year to date

WILLEMSTAD – December 30, 2019

November Visitor Arrivals 2019

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting an increase of 1% in stayover visitor arrivals for November 2019. We welcomed 38,158 visitors in November making the year to date for stayover now 419,125, which is 9% increase over previous year.

Europe, our leading producing region grew 14% for November, while arrivals form the Caribbean region jumped 20% for the month. North America recorded a decline of 15% because of decreased airlift, while South America declined by 23% primarily because the Venezuelan border was closed and it was open at this time last year. The significant increase from Europe and the Caribbean region is directly related to increased service out of Amsterdam as well as the start of new service twice weekly from Port of Spain with Caribbean Airlines. Curaçao welcomed 16,787 visitors from The Netherlands thereby accounting for an increase of 17%. Visitors from Trinidad & Tobago doubled in November 2019.

The overall visitor nights grew by 3% in November 2019. In total 327 thousand visitor nights are registered. Out of Europe, tourists spent 222 thousand nights in Curaçao, a 12% increase in visitor nights. North and South American visitors spent respectively 45 and 39 thousand visitor nights in November. Visitors from the Caribbean region spent 16 thousand nights in Curaçao.

Cruise Arrivals CPA

The November 2019 figures show that 38 cruise vessels called the Willemstad Port compared to 36 vessels in the same month in 2018 resulting in an increase of 6%.

In the month of November 2019 we welcomed a total of 92,235 cruise passengers on Curaçao emanating 7,776 passengers (9%) more than the same month in 2018.

Year to date: January through November 2019

January through November the stayover arrivals grew by 9%, which in absolute numbers is 419 thousand stayover visitors.

January through November the cruise arrivals grew by 3%, which in absolute numbers is 681 thousand cruise visitors.

January through November the overall arrivals grew by 5%, which in absolute numbers is 1.1million visitors.