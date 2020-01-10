Sint Maarten Police: Drowning at Great Bay

Philipsburg, January 9th, 2020

Drowning at Great Bay

On Thursday afternoon January 9th, 2020 afternoon about 04.00 pm, the Central dispatch directed the Police patrols and paramedics to Great Bay Beach in Philipsburg on after getting reports that a person had drowned in the waters of Great Bay.

The male victim was seen floating a few hundred meters off shore by some jet-sky riders, who pulled the victim out of the water and brought him shore. The bystanders, began immediately applying first aid to the man who was not breathing at the time.

Shortly after the paramedics appeared on the scene and continued giving the victim Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revived the victim. The doctor who appeared some time later stated that the victim had died supposedly of drowning. The victim had no signs of injury to his body. According to onlookers, the victim went into the water, and at one point was not seen anymore.

He was later brought over the funeral home. Respecting the victim’s privacy and the family, no further information is provided concerning the identification of the deceased.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is expressing its sympathy to the family of the deceased.