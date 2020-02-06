E feria di konsumidó di mas grandi na Hulanda a selebrá su di 50 edishon: Kòrsou presente na Vakantiebeurs 2020 na Utrecht / Curaçao at Tourism and Leisure Fair in Utrecht The largest consumer trade show of the Netherlands, celebrated its 50th edition.

E feria di konsumidó di mas grandi na Hulanda a selebrá su di 50 edishon:

Kòrsou presente na Vakantiebeurs 2020 na Utrecht

WILLEMSTAD- 5 di febrüari 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) kompañá pa diferente partner den sektor privá tabata presente na Vakantiebeurs 2020. E aña aki, Vakantiebeurs a selebrá su di 50 edishon. Meskos ku añanan anterior por a konta ku un gran kantidat di bishitante ku a surpasá 100.000 persona durante 5 dia. Vakantiebeurs 2020, e feria mas grandi pa e biahero hulandes a resultá un plataforma ideal pa promové Kòrsou komo destinashon turístiko den Karibe.

Gran mayoria di bishitantenan di Vakantiebeurs ta hasi uso di e oportunidat pa tuma mas tantu informashon posibel den preparashon di nan próksimo fakansi. E tim di Kòrsou tur aña di nobo tei prepará pa informá tur bishitante di e último paketenan, kalendario di evento i novedat. E plataforma di Vakantiebeurs semper a resultá perfekto pa introdusí Kòrsou òf pa kaba di inspirá e bishitante ku e fakansi di su soño ta na Kòrsou! E aña aki tambe CTB a pèrkurá pa maneranan interaktivo pa atraé bishitante na e stènt di Kòrsou. E biaha aki a sòru pa un bòrchi di grafiti digital ku arte di Francis Sling riba kual e bishitantenan por a pinta un arte hasiendo uso di fèrf di spùit digital. E pintura digital aki nan por a ‘share’ despues riba ret sosial. E stènt di Kòrsou ta keda semper bai un di esnan mas popular, i nos pais un di e destinashonnan faborito den Vakantiebeurs.

CTB ta gradisí partnernan di sektor privá ku e aña aki a forma parti di e tim di Kòrsou; Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Acoya Curaçao Resort Villas & Spa, Oasis Parcs, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Sunscape Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino, Dolphin Suites Curaçao, Dolphin Academy Curaçao, Kura Hulanda Village & Spa – Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Papagayo Beach Resort, Boutique Hotel ‘t Klooster, Miss Ann Boat Trips, Curaçao Activities, Van der Valk Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Scuba Lodge, CHATA, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort Curaçao, Lions Dive Beach Resort, Avila Beach Hotel, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, Morena Resort, Scuba Do i Nostalgia.

Nota:

Un bista di Kòrsou su partisipashon na Vakantiebeurs 2020

Curaçao at Tourism and Leisure Fair in Utrecht

The largest consumer trade show of the Netherlands, celebrated its 50th edition.

WILLEMSTAD- February 5, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and a number of private-sector partners were present at the 2020 Tourism and Leisure Fair (Vakantiebeurs). This year, the event celebrated its 50th edition. As in previous years, the Fair drew a considerable crowd—over 100,000 in a span of five days. The 2020 Tourism and Leisure Fair, the largest travel fair in the Netherlands, has proven to be the perfect platform for promoting Curaçao as a Caribbean tourist destination.

The vast majority of visitors to the Tourism and Leisure Fair use the opportunity to gather as much information as possible for their next vacation. Every year, the Curaçao team is back at the fair, ready to inform visitors about the latest packages, the events calendar and other news. As a platform, the Tourism and Leisure Fair has always been perfect for introducing people to Curaçao or to give prospective visitors that final nudge to see that their dream vacation is indeed awaiting them in Curaçao! This year, the CTB again came up with innovative ways to draw visitors to the Curaçao booth. This time around, the booth included a digital graffiti board featuring art by Francis Sling, on which visitors could create their own personal masterpiece using digital brushes and sprays. Once finished, they could also share their digital creation on social media. The Curaçao booth remains among the most popular displays, and our country one of the most popular destinations at the Tourism and Leisure Fair.

The CTB wishes to thank its private-sector partners who made up the Curaçao team this year: Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Acoya Curaçao Resort Villas & Spa, Oasis Parcs, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Sunscape Curaçao Resort Spa & Casino, Dolphin Suites Curaçao, Dolphin Academy Curaçao, Kura Hulanda Village & Spa – Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach Club, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Papagayo Beach Resort, Boutique Hotel ‘t Klooster, Miss Ann Boat Trips, Curaçao Activities, Van der Valk Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao, Scuba Lodge, CHATA, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort Curaçao, Lions Dive Beach Resort, Avila Beach Hotel, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino, Morena Resort, Scuba Do and Nostalgia.