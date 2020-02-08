OM DAGVAARDT MAKELAAR / MINISTERIO PÚBLIKO TA DAGFAR MAKELAR / OM SUMMONS REAL ESTATE AGENT

OM DAGVAARDT MAKELAAR

Niet doen cliëntenonderzoek strafbaar

Het OM heeft een makelaar gedagvaard die meerdere keren geen volledig cliëntenonderzoek heeft

gedaan en tevens meerdere keren geen onderzoek heeft gedaan naar de herkomst van middelen die bij

vastgoedtransacties gebruikt worden.

Het verrichten van diensten aan anonieme cliënten is niet toegestaan, daarom is een makelaar verplicht

om voorafgaande aan zijn dienstverlening cliëntenonderzoek uit te voeren. De makelaar dient door

middel van het cliëntenonderzoek inzicht te krijgen wie de cliënt is met wie hij zaken doet. Niet alleen de

identificatie van de cliënten is in dit kader van belang, een belangrijk onderdeel van dat cliëntenonderzoek

is tevens het ‘source of funds’ onderzoek. Resultaten van dit onderzoek zijn een belangrijk element in het

cliëntenonderzoek die kunnen leiden tot het melden van ongebruikelijke transacties aan de FIU (Financial

Intelligence Unit, voorheen het MOT) als er een aanwijzing van witwassen is.

Makelaars en notarissen zijn verplicht cliëntenonderzoek te doen en ongebruikelijke transacties te

melden aan de FIU. Doen zij dat opzettelijk niet, dan maken zij zich schuldig aan een misdrijf. De FIU houdt

toezicht op de naleving van deze regels. De FIU heeft onderzoek gedaan bij verschillende makelaars en

notarissen en constateerde diverse tekortkomingen. Hierop heeft de FIU aangiften gedaan bij het

Openbaar Ministerie. Het Openbaar Ministerie heeft de verdachten in deze zaken een transactiegesprek

aangeboden; deze gesprekken hebben geleid tot boetes tussen de NAf. 12.000 en NAf. 15.000. Deze

transacties zijn een resultaat van het ‘niet melders project’ dat is gestart in maart 2017. Een van deze

makelaars heeft zijn transactie niet betaald en is nu gedagvaard.

Naast de financiële sector zijn makelaars en notarissen enkelen van de meldplichtige dienstverleners.

Anderen zijn bijvoorbeeld juweliers, autohandelaren en ‘online gambling’ bedrijven. Deze meldplichtige

dienstverleners zijn, evenals financiële dienstverleners, onmisbaar in de aanpak van witwassen en daarom

is het van belang dat ook zij hun wettelijke verplichtingen nakomen.

Indien instellingen verzuimen cliëntenonderzoek te doen, ongebruikelijke transacties te melden of

wanneer zij dit te laat doen, dan werkt dit ondermijnend en concurrentievervalsend. Tevens kunnen zij

hierdoor witwassers van crimineel geld faciliteren. De FIU zal, in samenwerking met het OM, aandacht

blijven vragen voor het doen van cliëntenonderzoek en het melden van ongebruikelijke transacties bij de

FIU.

7 di febrüari 2020

MINISTERIO PÚBLIKO TA DAGFAR MAKELAR

Keda sin hasi investigashon di kliente ta kastigabel

Ministerio Públiko a dagfar un makelar ku na mas ku un okashon a keda sin hasi un investigashon

kompletu di kliente (Customer Due Dilligence) i ku na mas ku un okashon no a hasi investigashon di e

fuente di e medionan ku ta wòrdu usa na momentu di hasi transakshonnan den propiedat inmóbil.

No ta permití pa hasi servisionan pa klientenan anónimo, pues pa e motibu ei un makelar ta obligá pa

promé ku e duna su servisio, hasi un investigashon di kliente. A base di e investigashon di kliente e makelar

mester haña un bista den ken e kliente ta i ku ken e ta hasi negoshi. No solamente e identifikashon ta di

importansia den e kaso aki. Un aspekto importante di e investigashon di kliente ta tambe e investigashon

di ‘source funds’. Resultadonan di e investigashon aki ta elemento importante den e investigashon di

kliente ku por hiba na mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual na FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao,

ántes MOT) komo un indikashon di labamentu di plaka.

Makelarnan i notarionan ta obligá pa hasi investigashon di kliente i pa mèldu transakshonnan inusual na

FIU. Si e organisashonnan aki faya di hasi esaki deliberadamente, nan ta hasi nan mes kulpabel na un

delitu. FIU tin supervishon riba kumplimentu ku e reglanan aki. FIU a hasi investigashon serka diferente

makelarnan i notarionan i a konstatá defisiensianan. FIU a hasi denunsia riba esaki na Ministerio Públiko.

Ministerio Públiko a ofresé e sospechosonan den e kasonan aki, un kombersashon di transakshon i

esakinan a hiba na butnan di Naf. 12.000 i Naf. 15.000. E transakshonnan aki ta resultado di e ‘niet-melders

project’ ku a kuminsá na mart 2017. Un di e makelarnan no a paga su transakshom i awor a dagfar e.

Banda di e sektor finansiero, makelarnan i notarionan ta algun di e dunadónan di servisio ku tin e deber

di mèldu. Otronan ta hoyero, negoshantenan di outo i kompanianan di ‘online gambling’ (wega di plaka

riba intèrnèt). E dunadónan di servisio aki por ta tambe dunadónan di servisio finansiero, kual ta

indispensabel den atendementu ku labamentu di plaka i pa e motibu ei ta importante pa nan tambe

kumpli ku nan obligashonnan legal.

Den kaso ku organisashonnan keda sin hasi investigashon di kliente, mèldu transakshonnan inusual òf hasi

esaki lat, esaki lo mina i ta kousa konkurensha ilísito. Ademas, pa motibu di esaki, nan por fasilitá

labadónan di plaka kriminal. FIU, den koperashon ku Ministerio Públiko lo sigui pidi atenshon pa

ehekushon di e investigashon di kliente i e mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual serka FIU.

Pa mas informashon tokante registrashon i mèldumentu na FIU por subi riba http://www.fiucuracao.cw.

February 7th 2020

OM SUMMONS REAL ESTATE AGENT

Failure to conduct customer due diligence is punishable

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has summoned a real estate agent whom, on several occasions, has failed

to conduct a full client inquiry and, on several occasions, has failed to scrutinize the origin of funds used

in real estate transactions.

The provision of services to anonymous clients is not permitted, which is why an agent is obliged to carry

out a customer due diligence prior to the provision of services. Through customer due diligence, the agent

gains insight into who the client is based on with whom he/she does business. It is not only the

identification of clients that is important in this context, also important in the customer due diligence is

ascertaining the ‘source of funds’. Results of the customer due diligence is an important element, which

may lead to the reporting of unusual transactions to the FIU, if there is an indication of money laundering.

Agents and notaries are obliged to conduct client inquiries and to report unusual transactions to the FIU

(Financial Intelligence Unit, formerly the MOT). If they deliberately fail to do so, they are guilty of a crime.

The FIU monitors compliance with these rules. The FIU has carried out investigations on various agents and notaries and has identified various shortcomings. The FIU has reported these to the Public

Prosecution Service. The Public Prosecution Service ordered the suspects in these cases to pay fines

between NAf. 12,000 and NAf. 15.000.

These transactions are a result of the ‘non-reporting project’ that started in March 2017. One of these

agents has not paid the transaction and has now been subpoenaed. In addition to the financial sector,

agents and notaries are some of the service providers required to report. Others include jewelers, car

dealerships and online gambling companies. These service providers, as well as financial service

providers, are crucial in tackling money laundering and therefore it is important that they also comply

with their legal obligations.

Failure by institutions to carry out customer due diligence, to report unusual transactions or to do so late,

undermines and distorts competition. It also enables them to facilitate money launderers of criminal

funds. The FIU, in cooperation with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, will continue to draw attention to

conducting customer due diligence and reporting unusual transactions to the FIU.

More information about which service providers need to register and about reporting to the FIU can be

found at http://www.fiucuracao.cw