OM DAGVAARDT MAKELAAR / MINISTERIO PÚBLIKO TA DAGFAR MAKELAR / OM SUMMONS REAL ESTATE AGENT
OM DAGVAARDT MAKELAAR
Niet doen cliëntenonderzoek strafbaar
Het OM heeft een makelaar gedagvaard die meerdere keren geen volledig cliëntenonderzoek heeft
gedaan en tevens meerdere keren geen onderzoek heeft gedaan naar de herkomst van middelen die bij
vastgoedtransacties gebruikt worden.
Het verrichten van diensten aan anonieme cliënten is niet toegestaan, daarom is een makelaar verplicht
om voorafgaande aan zijn dienstverlening cliëntenonderzoek uit te voeren. De makelaar dient door
middel van het cliëntenonderzoek inzicht te krijgen wie de cliënt is met wie hij zaken doet. Niet alleen de
identificatie van de cliënten is in dit kader van belang, een belangrijk onderdeel van dat cliëntenonderzoek
is tevens het ‘source of funds’ onderzoek. Resultaten van dit onderzoek zijn een belangrijk element in het
cliëntenonderzoek die kunnen leiden tot het melden van ongebruikelijke transacties aan de FIU (Financial
Intelligence Unit, voorheen het MOT) als er een aanwijzing van witwassen is.
Makelaars en notarissen zijn verplicht cliëntenonderzoek te doen en ongebruikelijke transacties te
melden aan de FIU. Doen zij dat opzettelijk niet, dan maken zij zich schuldig aan een misdrijf. De FIU houdt
toezicht op de naleving van deze regels. De FIU heeft onderzoek gedaan bij verschillende makelaars en
notarissen en constateerde diverse tekortkomingen. Hierop heeft de FIU aangiften gedaan bij het
Openbaar Ministerie. Het Openbaar Ministerie heeft de verdachten in deze zaken een transactiegesprek
aangeboden; deze gesprekken hebben geleid tot boetes tussen de NAf. 12.000 en NAf. 15.000. Deze
transacties zijn een resultaat van het ‘niet melders project’ dat is gestart in maart 2017. Een van deze
makelaars heeft zijn transactie niet betaald en is nu gedagvaard.
Naast de financiële sector zijn makelaars en notarissen enkelen van de meldplichtige dienstverleners.
Anderen zijn bijvoorbeeld juweliers, autohandelaren en ‘online gambling’ bedrijven. Deze meldplichtige
dienstverleners zijn, evenals financiële dienstverleners, onmisbaar in de aanpak van witwassen en daarom
is het van belang dat ook zij hun wettelijke verplichtingen nakomen.
Indien instellingen verzuimen cliëntenonderzoek te doen, ongebruikelijke transacties te melden of
wanneer zij dit te laat doen, dan werkt dit ondermijnend en concurrentievervalsend. Tevens kunnen zij
hierdoor witwassers van crimineel geld faciliteren. De FIU zal, in samenwerking met het OM, aandacht
blijven vragen voor het doen van cliëntenonderzoek en het melden van ongebruikelijke transacties bij de
FIU.
7 di febrüari 2020
MINISTERIO PÚBLIKO TA DAGFAR MAKELAR
Keda sin hasi investigashon di kliente ta kastigabel
Ministerio Públiko a dagfar un makelar ku na mas ku un okashon a keda sin hasi un investigashon
kompletu di kliente (Customer Due Dilligence) i ku na mas ku un okashon no a hasi investigashon di e
fuente di e medionan ku ta wòrdu usa na momentu di hasi transakshonnan den propiedat inmóbil.
No ta permití pa hasi servisionan pa klientenan anónimo, pues pa e motibu ei un makelar ta obligá pa
promé ku e duna su servisio, hasi un investigashon di kliente. A base di e investigashon di kliente e makelar
mester haña un bista den ken e kliente ta i ku ken e ta hasi negoshi. No solamente e identifikashon ta di
importansia den e kaso aki. Un aspekto importante di e investigashon di kliente ta tambe e investigashon
di ‘source funds’. Resultadonan di e investigashon aki ta elemento importante den e investigashon di
kliente ku por hiba na mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual na FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit Curaçao,
ántes MOT) komo un indikashon di labamentu di plaka.
Makelarnan i notarionan ta obligá pa hasi investigashon di kliente i pa mèldu transakshonnan inusual na
FIU. Si e organisashonnan aki faya di hasi esaki deliberadamente, nan ta hasi nan mes kulpabel na un
delitu. FIU tin supervishon riba kumplimentu ku e reglanan aki. FIU a hasi investigashon serka diferente
makelarnan i notarionan i a konstatá defisiensianan. FIU a hasi denunsia riba esaki na Ministerio Públiko.
Ministerio Públiko a ofresé e sospechosonan den e kasonan aki, un kombersashon di transakshon i
esakinan a hiba na butnan di Naf. 12.000 i Naf. 15.000. E transakshonnan aki ta resultado di e ‘niet-melders
project’ ku a kuminsá na mart 2017. Un di e makelarnan no a paga su transakshom i awor a dagfar e.
Banda di e sektor finansiero, makelarnan i notarionan ta algun di e dunadónan di servisio ku tin e deber
di mèldu. Otronan ta hoyero, negoshantenan di outo i kompanianan di ‘online gambling’ (wega di plaka
riba intèrnèt). E dunadónan di servisio aki por ta tambe dunadónan di servisio finansiero, kual ta
indispensabel den atendementu ku labamentu di plaka i pa e motibu ei ta importante pa nan tambe
kumpli ku nan obligashonnan legal.
Den kaso ku organisashonnan keda sin hasi investigashon di kliente, mèldu transakshonnan inusual òf hasi
esaki lat, esaki lo mina i ta kousa konkurensha ilísito. Ademas, pa motibu di esaki, nan por fasilitá
labadónan di plaka kriminal. FIU, den koperashon ku Ministerio Públiko lo sigui pidi atenshon pa
ehekushon di e investigashon di kliente i e mèldumentu di transakshonnan inusual serka FIU.
Pa mas informashon tokante registrashon i mèldumentu na FIU por subi riba http://www.fiucuracao.cw.
February 7th 2020
OM SUMMONS REAL ESTATE AGENT
Failure to conduct customer due diligence is punishable
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has summoned a real estate agent whom, on several occasions, has failed
to conduct a full client inquiry and, on several occasions, has failed to scrutinize the origin of funds used
in real estate transactions.
The provision of services to anonymous clients is not permitted, which is why an agent is obliged to carry
out a customer due diligence prior to the provision of services. Through customer due diligence, the agent
gains insight into who the client is based on with whom he/she does business. It is not only the
identification of clients that is important in this context, also important in the customer due diligence is
ascertaining the ‘source of funds’. Results of the customer due diligence is an important element, which
may lead to the reporting of unusual transactions to the FIU, if there is an indication of money laundering.
Agents and notaries are obliged to conduct client inquiries and to report unusual transactions to the FIU
(Financial Intelligence Unit, formerly the MOT). If they deliberately fail to do so, they are guilty of a crime.
The FIU monitors compliance with these rules. The FIU has carried out investigations on various agents and notaries and has identified various shortcomings. The FIU has reported these to the Public
Prosecution Service. The Public Prosecution Service ordered the suspects in these cases to pay fines
between NAf. 12,000 and NAf. 15.000.
These transactions are a result of the ‘non-reporting project’ that started in March 2017. One of these
agents has not paid the transaction and has now been subpoenaed. In addition to the financial sector,
agents and notaries are some of the service providers required to report. Others include jewelers, car
dealerships and online gambling companies. These service providers, as well as financial service
providers, are crucial in tackling money laundering and therefore it is important that they also comply
with their legal obligations.
Failure by institutions to carry out customer due diligence, to report unusual transactions or to do so late,
undermines and distorts competition. It also enables them to facilitate money launderers of criminal
funds. The FIU, in cooperation with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, will continue to draw attention to
conducting customer due diligence and reporting unusual transactions to the FIU.
More information about which service providers need to register and about reporting to the FIU can be
found at http://www.fiucuracao.cw
