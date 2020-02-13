Konsulta Cft i SER ‘Ta nesesario pa prevení défisitnan inkontrolabel’ / Overleg Cft en SER  ‘Voorkómen van onbeheersbare tekorten noodzakelijk’ / Consultation Cft and SER  ‘Prevention of uncontrollable deficits necessary’

Konsulta Cft i SER

‘Ta nesesario pa prevení défisitnan inkontrolabel’

WILLEMSTAD, 12 di febrüari 2020 – Awe mainta tabata tin un reunion entre miembronan di Kolegio di Supervishon Finansiero (Cft) di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten ku miembronan di Konseho Ekonómiko i Sosial (SER) di Kòrsou. Durante e reunion tabata presente miembronan di Cft i miembronan di SER, ámbos kompañá pa nan respektivo Sekretariadonan.

Bou di e temanan ku a bini dilanti, a figurá e situashon finansiero di Kòrsou, e ekonomia ku ta stanká pa 25 aña kaba i e kontrakshon ekonómiko ku pais ta konfrontando e último 5 añanan. Tambe a papia riba e défisitnan presupuestario persistente i e debe kresiente ku ta forma un riesgo pa ku presupuesto 2020 i e défisitnan premirá a plaso largu relatá na gastunan di mantenshon di un sistema adekuá di salú públiko i mantenshon di un sistema de seguridat sosial.

Tambe a elaborá riba e oportunidatnan pa kambia e situashon, pa evitá ku e défisitnan ta yega na nivelnan ku no por manehá nan mas. Ámbos organismo, esta Cft i SER, ta wak desafionan grandi den garantisá sustenibilidat di e sistema di seguridat sosial. En kuantu e reformanan fiskal a trese pa dilanti ku e legislashon fiskal ku gobièrnu presentá mester ta unu kla den e sentido ku su aplikashon mester garantisá un ambiente empresarial saludabel.

Mas aleu a suprayá e nesesidat di kooperashon i konsenso entre e interlokutornan sosial i gobièrnu i e nesesidat pa krea aseptashon amplio den komunidat pa e akshonnan nesesario pa bòltu e timon. Ademas a papia riba funshon di SER i e asesoramentu di SER i otro órganonan superior di estado.

Na final di e reunion partidonan a enfatisá e importansia pa Cft i SER konsultá ku otro periódikamente riba desaroyonan, kada unu for di nan tareanan legal.

Riba e potrèt: Miembronan di Cft i di SER, kompañá pa personal di nan dos sekretarianan tékniko.

Overleg Cft en SER

‘Voorkómen van onbeheersbare tekorten noodzakelijk’

Op 12 februari 2020 heeft in de vergaderzaal van de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) een overleg plaatsgevonden tussen het College financieel toezicht (Cft) Curaçao en Sint Maarten en de SER. Aanwezig waren de leden van het Cft en de leden van de SER, beide vergezeld van hun Secretariaten.

Gesproken werd onder meer over de financiële situatie van Curaçao: de al 25 jaar stagnerende economie en de economische krimp de laatste 5 jaar, de voortdurende tekorten op de begroting en de toenemende schuldenlast, de risico’s voor de begroting van 2020, en de geprojecteerde tekorten op langere termijn met betrekking tot de zorgkosten en het sociale zekerheidsstelsel. Tevens werden mogelijkheden om het tij te keren naar voren gebracht. Om te voorkomen dat de tekorten onbeheersbaar worden, zien beide organen uitdagingen op het gebied van de noodzakelijke verduurzaming van het sociale zekerheidsstelsel; op het gebied van hervormingen van het belastingstelsel; en op het gebied van duidelijke wetgeving (en handhaving daarvan) met betrekking tot een gezond ondernemersklimaat.

De noodzaak van samenwerking en consensus tussen de sociale partners en de regering werd benadrukt, evenals de noodzaak voor het creëren van breed maatschappelijk draagvlak. Tevens kwam de rol van en de advisering door de SER aan de orde, en de mate waarin de regering rekening houdt met de adviezen van de verschillende adviesorganen. Het Cft sloot af met de woorden dat het belang van de SER groot is en dat het overleg periodiek zal worden voortgezet.

Op de foto: leden van het Cft en de SER, vergezeld door medewerkers van beider Secretariaten.

Consultation Cft and SER

‘Prevention of uncontrollable deficits necessary’

WILLEMSTAD, February 12, 2020 – On February, 12, 2020, a meeting was held between the Financial Supervisory Board (Cft) of Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao. Present were the members of the Cft and the members of the SER, both accompanied by their Secretariats.

The topics discussed included Curaçao’s financial situation: the economy that has been stagnating for 25 years and the economic contraction of the last five years, the continuing budget deficits and the increasing debt burden, the risks to the 2020 budget, and the projected longer-term deficits with regard to health care costs and the social security system.

Opportunities to turn the tide were also put forward. To prevent deficits from becoming unmanageable, both bodies see challenges in terms of the necessary sustainability of the social security system; in terms of tax system reforms; and in terms of clear legislation (and its enforcement) on a healthy business environment.

The need for cooperation and consensus between the social partners and the government was emphasized, as well as the need to create a broad social base. In addition, the role of and advice by the SER was discussed, as well as the extent to which the government takes into account the advice of the various advisory bodies.

The Cft concluded with the words that the importance of the SER is great and that the consultations will be continued periodically.

On the photo: Members of the Cft and the SER, accompanied by staff from both Secretariats.