Police Sint Maarten: Two men arrested on the airport for Narcotics . 

Philipsburg, Februari 12th 2020

Two men arrested on the airport for Narcotics .

In connection with an ongoing investigation into drugs smuggling, (KUMA) the Police force of Sint Maarten (Alpha Team) arrested two male employees of Menzies Aviation Sint Maarten on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020.

The suspects with the initials E.S.C. C and O.F.S were arrested on suspicion of exporting narcotics via the Princess Juliana International Airport to Canada.

A quantity of narcotics was seized in Canada earlier this year that arrived with a flight out of Sint Maarten.

This investigation is being conducted by the personnel of Alpha Team in collaboration with Customs and the Coastguard, KMar and other units of the KPSM.

In addition to the arrests, several house searches took place on Wednesday morning under the supervision of the examining judge and the prosecutor’s office.

A search also took place at Menzies Aviation office at the Princess Julian International Airport. The two suspects are being held at the police station pending further investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.