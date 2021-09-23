5th edition of Run for art, registration deadline extended until 31 October

Run for art is the international contest for young photographers that combines art and sport, promoted by the Giulio Onesti Foundation – Italian National Olympic Academy. The 5th edition will focus on the five new Olympic sports at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, including baseball and softball, in their Paralympic and adaptive versions too.

The Giulio Onesti Foundation is a non-profit organization for the promotion of the culture and values of sport, whose members are also the International Olympic Committee and the Italian National Olympic Committee.

We would appreciate it, if you could help us spreading the news of the contest with young photographers (or if you have already done so, to remind the registration deadline, which has been extended to 31 October 2021 ).

Attached please find the promotional and below more details.

Thanks in advance for your collaboration.

Should you have any questions, feel free to get in touch.

FONDAZIONE GIULIO ONESTI – ACCADEMIA OLIMPICA NAZIONALE ITALIANA

The Giulio Onesti Foundation – Italian National Olympic Academy is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 5th edition of Run for art, the international photo contest for young photographers that combines art and sport.

Participation is free and open to all young photographers, both amateur and professional, who are between 18 and 35 years old and of any nationality. The photographs can be taken with any type of camera or device. The deadline for entries is 31 October 2021.

The topic of the 2021 Run for art is The five new Olympic sports. The contemporary challenge to ability and disability. The 5th edition will focus on the evolving concept of sport for the young generations as well as on the introduction of new sports trends at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing); moreover, it will explore convergences between the five new Olympic sports and their Paralympic versions. The 40 finalist photographs, selected by an international jury of excellence, will be exhibited in museums and prestigious international locations and, starting from this edition, will become part of the online exhibition.

For more details and guidelines visit runforart.com . For any further information, you can write to info@fondazionegiulioonesti.it , call +39 0636857933/4 or follow the Instagram page @fondazionegiulioonesti.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...