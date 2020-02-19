KAMBIO DI ORARIO DESPEDIDA MARCHA HUBENIL
Pa medio di e komunikado aki Fundashon JAG ta anunsiá ku despues di evaluashon ku diferente stakeholder(Polis, UBW, Sektor di Kultura i Deporte, AGKK, Fundashon JAG/Komando Center) a tuma e desishon pa kambia e orario di marcha di despedida hubenil.
Tuma bon nota ku ta orario so ta kambia !!
Tur vehíkulo ku ta forma parti di e marcha mester tey 2 ora promé ku ta 12.00 or, pa marcha por sali na tempu !!
Orario nobo: 14.00 or
Fecha: 24 februari 2020
Salida: Retonde Hariri
Hubert Aniceta
Presidente Fundashon JAG
