KAMBIO DI ORARIO DESPEDIDA MARCHA HUBENIL

Pa medio di e komunikado aki Fundashon JAG ta anunsiá ku despues di evaluashon ku diferente stakeholder(Polis, UBW, Sektor di Kultura i Deporte, AGKK, Fundashon JAG/Komando Center) a tuma e desishon pa kambia e orario di marcha di despedida hubenil.

Tuma bon nota ku ta orario so ta kambia !!

Tur vehíkulo ku ta forma parti di e marcha mester tey 2 ora promé ku ta 12.00 or, pa marcha por sali na tempu !!

Orario nobo: 14.00 or

Fecha:  24 februari 2020

Salida: Retonde Hariri

 

Hubert Aniceta
Presidente Fundashon JAG

 

