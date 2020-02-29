Kòrsou bon representá durante New York Times Travel Show 2020 / Curaçao Well Represented at New York Times Travel Show 2020

Kòrsou bon representá durante New York Times Travel Show 2020

WILLEMSTAD- 28 di febrüari 2020 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu partnernan di sektor privá a partisipá na otro grandioso New York Times Travel Show. E feria mas grandi di Nort Amérika a tuma lugá na Jacob K. Javits Convention Center na New York. E aña aki a selebrá e di 17 edishon di New York Times Travel Show ku un biaha mas a resultá hopi eksitoso akaparando atenshon di mas ku 35.568 partisipante inkluyendo 11.750 for di industria komersial di biahe i otro 23.000 bishitante ku a disfrutá di mas ku 747 organisashon for di 176 pais ku a ekshibí nan destinashon i produktonan.

Durante di e feria aki bishitantenan ta haña un bista mas serka di destinashonnan doméstiko i internashonal. New York Times Travel Show ta un oportunidat perfekto pa familiarisá ku destinashonnan ku ta ofresé eksperensianan di biahe úniko, manera Kòrsou! E show a ranka sali ku e Travel Industry Conference ofresiendo un programa di training amplio, spesialmente pa agentenan di biahe i miembronan di prensa. E aña aki a enfoká riba e tema, “Focus on the Caribbean”. CTB a duna un presentashon den kual a informá miembronan di prensa i agentenan di biahe tokante di e diferente festivalnan i otro aktividatnan riba nos kalendario di evento. Despues di e konferensia a habri porta di e sala di ekshibishon pa duna inisio na New York Times Travel Show 2020.

Riba e di dos i di tres dia a habri e feria pa públiko, kaminda e tim di Kòrsou a duna tur ku a bishitá e stènt di Kòrsou informashon tokante nos isla, akomodashonnan i tur loke tin di hasi na Kòrsou i spesialmente loke ta hasi nos destinashon úniko. Klaro, tambe a promové e buelo direkto for di JFK ku Jetblue i e buelo for di Newark ku United. Tur ku a bishitá e stènt por a registrá ku chèns di gana un biahe pa Kòrsou i premionan di e hotèlnan partisipante dor di usa e ‘reality goggle’ di Kòrsou kual ta un tipo di brel ku imágen virtual ku ta duna un impreshon di nos isla.

CTB ta gradisí partnernan di sektor privá, Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa, Avila Beach Hotel, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Kontiki Beach Resort, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort, Papagayo Beach Resort, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino i Suncape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino pa nan partisipashon. E show a resultá un oportunidat fantástiko pa promové Kòrsou!

Curaçao Well Represented at New York Times Travel Show 2020

WILLEMSTAD- February 28, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and a number of private-sector partners recently participated in another outstanding edition of the New York Times Travel Show. The show—the largest of its kind in North America—was held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. This was the 17th edition of the New York Times Travel Show and once again the event was a tremendous success, attracting no less than 35,568 participants, including 11,750 from the commercial travel industry and another 23,000, who enjoyed the over 747 organizations, from 176 different countries, exhibiting their destination and products.

Visitors to the show were able to get a closer look at both domestic and international destinations. The New York Times Travel Show serves as an ideal opportunity to get acquainted with destinations, such as Curaçao, that provide unique travel experiences. The show opened with the Travel Industry Conference, offering a comprehensive training program, organized especially for travel agents and members of the press. The theme this year was: “Focus on the Caribbean.” The CTB gave a presentation, informing the members of the press and travel agents on the different festivals and other activities featured on the island’s events calendar. Following the conference, the doors to the exhibition hall were opened for the start of the New York Times Travel Show 2020.

On the second and third days, the show was open to the public and the Curaçao team shared information with all visitors to the Curaçao booth on our island, accommodations and everything related to Curaçao—especially all that is so unique about our destination. Of course, the direct flight from JFK with JetBlue and the flight from Newark with United were also promoted. All who visited the booth could register to win a trip to Curaçao as well as other prizes offered by the participating hotels, by using the Curaçao “reality goggle” to take a virtual trip around the island.

The CTB’s thanks go to our private-sector partners Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa, Avila Beach Hotel, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Kontiki Beach Resort, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort, Papagayo Beach Resort, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino and Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino for their participation at this show, which proved to be a fantastic opportunity to promote the island of Curaçao!