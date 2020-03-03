Dive Travel Curaçao announces new Sustainable Tourism Initiative to celebrate World Wildlife Day 2020

Dive Curaçao Press Release | Willemstad – March 3rd, 2020

Dive Curaçao, from the very beginning, was originally created to be a complete online resource for Curaçao dive tourism. Since the founding and ultimate launch in 2016, the platform has grown tremendously and is continually evolving to build an atmosphere that both educates and fosters the enjoyment of sharing the amazing underwater experiences that are available on Curaçao, while highlighting several key components to clearly distinguish Curaçao from other Caribbean and worldwide destinations by focusing on history, culture, language, food and music, but especially to promote the fact that we as a community are active with initiatives for marine conservation and sustainable tourism.

This evolution has led to the formation of Dive Travel Curaçao, the official travel company of Dive Curaçao, that is proud to announce a sustainable partnership with Coral Restoration Curaçao in collaboration with the best Curaçao dive operators and the best dive accommodations, to offer the best overall value for your next Curacao dive vacation.

“At the heart of Dive Curaçao and now, Dive Travel Curaçao, is an unwavering commitment to provide exceptional value, high quality and personalized service to ensure that you, as our client, can have the opportunity for the best Curaçao experience, above and below the waterline”, says Bryan Horne, the Managing Director. To further underline this commitment he says; “our coral reefs are a vital component of our island’s tourism product, therefore we are also proud to announce that 1% of Dive Travel Curaçao’s net annual proceeds will be donated to Coral Restoration Curaçao so they can re-invest it in restoring corals for the future of Curaçao.”

“The significance of Coral Restoration Curaçao (CRC) is that together as a community here on Curaçao, we are restoring our shallow water reef system while educating our youth about the importance of protecting and preserving our natural ecosystem,” according to Katie Leeper, Coordinator of CRC, who adds: “I am proud of Dive Curaçao’s commitment and believe that supporting initiatives like this further solidify a natural path to sustainability for future generations.”

The evolution of Dive Curaçao does not stop here because more Curaçao travel and activity programs are currently under development with the Dive Travel Curaçao partners. Follow Dive Curaçao on social media and visit the website (https://www.divecuracao.info) for regular updates to plan your next amazing, memorable Curacao dive vacation, located in the heart of the Dutch Caribbean.

WHY? Because we believe Curaçao is an incredible Dutch Caribbean island that is a world class scuba diving and vacation destination! We invite you to dive in, let us help you discover it and preserve it, so you can continually “feel it for yourself”!