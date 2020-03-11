CHATA ta anunsiá elekshon pa skohe miembro di direktiva. / CHATA announces Board Elections for a new board of directors

CHATA ta anunsiá elekshon pa skohe miembro di direktiva.

Willemstad, 27 di mart, 2019 – CHATA ta anunsiá elekshon pa skohe miembro di direktiva pa 2020/2021. Tur aña durante e reunion general di miembro, miembronan di CHATA tin e oportunidat pa skohe miembronan nobo di direktiva. Patrosiná pa TUI, e aña akí e elekshon lo tuma lugá riba 27 di mart na Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino.

CHATA ta un organisashon privá ku ta konsistí di mas ku 200 miembro ku ta operá den e sektor turistiko òf tin lasonan estrecho ku esaki. Kada aña algun puesto ta bira disponibel den e direktiva di CHATA. E direktiva semper ta konsistí di 8 miembro ku ta representá un akomodashon i 3 miembro ku ta representá tur sobrá stakeholder den e sektor. Durante e elekshon benidero, miembronan di CHATA por skohe 6 miembro di direktiva nobo, for di kua 4 miembro ku ta representá un akomodashon, i 2 ku ta representá tur sobrá stakeholder den e sektor di turismo.

E aña aki, miembronan di CHATA a nominá e siguiente personanan pa representá nan den e direktiva di CHATA: nominadonan ku ta representá un akomodashon ta, Frank Holstag (Dreams Preferred Club Curaçao), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino), Ricardo Esteban (Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino) and Rob de Bekker (Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort) i nominadonan ku ta representá sobrá stakeholder den sektor di turismo ta Jerry van Gijn (Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V.) i Mark Verburg (FBTT Travel B.V. & Taber Tours).

E personanan ku ta permanesé den e direktiva pa nan di dos término ta Alette Borger (Dolphin Suites), Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao), Liselotte Bos (Oasis Coral Estate), Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Partners) i Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel).

Ademas di e elekshon di direktiva ku lo tuma lugá na e Reunion Generel Anual akí, TUI tambe lo invitá un oradó speshal pa duna un presentashon durante e evento. E oradó akí lo keda anunsiá promé ku e evento tuma lugá.

CHATA ta spera tur miembro i partner kalurosamente na e Reunion Generel Anual akí.

CHATA Announces Annual General Meeting

Willemstad, March 11, 2020 – CHATA’s Board Elections is coming up. Every year, during the Annual General Member Meeting, CHATA members elect new board members to join its board of directors. Powered by TUI, this year the board elections will take place on March 27, at the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino.

CHATA is a private sector association consisting of over 200 members who either operate in the hospitality industry or work closely together with the sector. The CHATA Board is a rotating board in which every year a couple of board positions are open for election. The board always consists of 8 members who represent an accommodation and 3 allied members who represent important stakeholders in the hospitality industry. During the upcoming board election, the members have the opportunity to elect 6 new board members, 4 members who represent an accommodation and 2 allied members.

This year the CHATA Members nominated the following candidates to partake in the upcoming board election. The accommodation candidates running for the board are: Frank Holstag (Dreams Preferred Club Curaçao), Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino), Ricardo Esteban (Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino) and Rob de Bekker (Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort). The allied candidates running for the board are Jerry van Gijn (Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V.) and Mark Verburg (FBTT Travel B.V. & Taber Tours).

The Board Members remaining on the board for a second term are Alette Borger (Dolphin Suites), Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao), Liselotte Bos (Oasis Coral Estate), Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Partners) and Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel).

In addition to the board election taking place at the Annual General Member Meeting, TUI will be inviting a special keynote speaker to give a presentation during the event. The keynote speaker will be announced before the event takes place. CHATA looks forward to welcoming its members and partners to the Annual General Member Meeting.