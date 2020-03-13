Alerta di Prekoushon pa aviashon

Den kuadro di prekoushon pa ku COVID-19 vírùs, Outoridat di Aviashon Sivil di Kòrsou (CCAA), a manda un alerta i spesifikashon di prosedura pa tur kompania di aviashon ku ta trese pasahero Kòrsou. Esaki ta palabra huntu ku Ministerio di Salubridat, Medio Ambiente, i Naturalesa (GMN).

Air Operators flying to/from Curagao

Attention: Persuant to articlel78, paragraph 2 under a of

The Landsbesluit Toezicht Luchtvaart (Government

Degree on Civil Aviation Safety Oversight) this Directive is

being issued by the Head of the Curasao Civil Aviation

Authority.

CURAQAG CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY

FACILITATION DIRECTIVE NO. CCAA/01/20

Wlllemstad, 12 March 2020

Subject: COVID-19

To all concerned,

with reference to the COVID-19 outbreak the CCAA requests you to adhere to the

following points below.

1) At Check in: please ask all passengers whether they have traveled to a country with

widespread transmission in the previous 14 days* or whether they had been in contact

with someone who has proven COVID-19.

If yes to either of these questions and they are ill (having fever with cough and/or

di^iculties breathing) they should not be allowed on board!

* list of countries may change, to date, this includes: China (including Hong Kong,

Macau en Taiwan), Singapore, Iran, South Korea as well as the provinces

Lombardy, Veneto, Emiglia Romagna, Piemonte, Aosta-vallei, Trentino-SouthTirol, Friuli-Julisch-Venice and Liguria in Northern Italy

2) If the answer is no: they are welcome to come to Curagao but please inform them

that they will be receiving a health alert upon arrival, in which they are being asked that

if and when they should have symptoms as above, they should stay in their homes or

hotel room and immediately call the health department on the number provided in the

health alert card. For the sake of helping to stop the spread, we kindly ask all travelers’

full cooperation.

3) Should someone on-board during the flight appear overtly ill (coughing, problems

breathing and fever)

– discreetly inform whether the person involved has traveled to a country with

widespread transmission in the previous 14 days* or whether he/she had been in

contact with someone who has proven COVlD-19.

– have the captain inform the ATC at Hato airport

– advise the person that health department personnel will escort him/her to a separate

space to make a risk assessment and to explain the next steps.

After informing ATC they on their turn will inform CAP operations who will coordinate the

guidance process of the passenger(s) to the quarantine area pending the health officials

to take over.

Sincerely Yours,