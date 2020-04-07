Police Sint Maarten Waivers requests forms request only Government website

Philipsburg, Monday, April 6th 2020

Waivers requests forms request only Government website

The police force of Sint Maarten KPSM had been overwhelmed with over one (1) thousand requests for curfew waivers over the last 24/48 hours. We still have a very large backlog of forms, but we are doing our outmost to process all request that were send in. Due to the magnitude of requests will not be able to all requests on the same day.

A deadline has now been set, being Tuesday 7 April, 2020 at 10 a.m. for processing the backlog of same day requests at the police station.

As of Tuesday April 7th 2020, the police will not handle no more request when it comes to travel for medical reasons. These request must the directed to ministry of VSA who will process these forms.

After this police will only deal with real emergencies request, and the requesters should be aware that same day processing cannot be guaranteed.

During her press briefing held earlier today April 6th, the prime minister of Sint Maarten made the following announcements concerning the waiver requests.

1) From now on everyone can only ask for permission through the 3 types of waivers that were used earlier, and that can be filled in online. Only these waivers will be processed, stamped and signed by the Chief of police or the prime minister.

2) These 3 waivers forms can be found on the website government website http://www.sintmaartengov.org on the Corona page, at Laws and protocol for personal, work and border crossing.

3) After filling in the form online, it can be sent via the website, to the police email address: PR@policesxm.sx.

4) These forms will be reviewed then signed by chief of police or the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten and subsequently returned to the requester by mail.

Waiver forms that have already been signed cannot be modified, a new applications will have to be filled in requesting the changes.

Be aware that request by e-mails sent to PR@policesxm.sx without the waiver will not be processed from now on. Only the 3 waivers of the government website will be accepted and processed.

Urgent medical visits to your personal doctor or to the Sint.Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will require a signed certificate from the doctor.

The police will again is making it clear that Hurricane passes are NOT valid for COVID-19 curfew.