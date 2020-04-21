Ta tempu pa kambia e kombersashon di Krisis pa Rekuperashon di Turismo.

Invertiendo nos tempu i energia den nos ekonomia di futuro

Willemstad, 21 di aprel 2020 – Rekuperashon ta keda definí komo rekobransa di forsa i kalma, pero tambe komo drecha algu i hasi esaki bon bèk. No ta un sekreto ku nos industria a sufri slanan fuerte a konsekuensia di COVID-19, pues ta mas ku kla ku komo isla, Kòrsou mester rekuperá. Pa e rekuperashon aki por tuma lugá, unu mester ta familiarisá ku e situashon promé ku analisá posibel métodonan di rekuperashon.

Di akuerdo ku presidente i CEO di CHATA, “Rekuperashon di nos industria no ta dependé solamente di faktornan interno, pero tambe kon mundu lo respondé despues di e COVID-19 krisis akí. E pandemia aki lo kambia e idea di ‘business as usual’ i nos plan di rekuperashon mester ta mas flexibel posibel.

Na su debido tempu, nos ta kere tambe ku nos mester ta e promé den habri nos pais bèk pa negoshi. Si nos no kuminsá plania pa futuro, e krisis finansiero lo ta mas grandi ku e krisis di salubridat aktual. Nos tin un oportonidat úniko pa hiba nos destinashon, infrastruktura gubernamental i nos manera di hasi negoshi na un nivel mas haltu, pero esaki ta rekerí kurashi i un mentalidat ‘out of the box’ pa re-inventá nos mes komo pais. For di baha nos gastu di hasi negoshi, manehonan nobo, un reforma di impuesto inovativo, esakinan ta algun ingrediente pa un plan di rekuperashon pa nos industria di turismo, pero aún miho, pa nos pais.”

CHATA a revisá i forma un analisis riba “Ki dia Kòrsou su Turismo lo Rekuperá” ku sosten di e Analítiko di Data Karibense i Turismo, sr. Jim Hepple, kende a guia e analisis i konklushonnan di e rapòrt.

Ekonomia di Kòrsou ta dependé di bishitantenan di afo. Esaki ta nifiká ku e preshon i nesesidat lo ta enorme pa habri frontera bèk ya komo no tin demanda. CHATA a diskutí 3 posibel senario ku COVID-19 por trese, unu opstimista, unu probabel i unu pesimista. E senarionan aki ta refelehá e resultado di mas malu, esun ku ta mas probabel i esun di mas mihó.

E scenario optimista ta enserá ku Merka i Ulanda lo relahá, si no kita, nan medidanan di distansia sosial pa promé di mei i tambe kita tur restrikshon pa drenta nan pais. Esaki ta nifiká tambe ku tur hende lo kuminsá bai trabou bèk i ekonomia lo kuminsá rekuperá.

E senario probabel ta enserá ku Merka i Ulanda lo kontinuá ku medidanan di distansia sosial durante luna di mei i posiblemente jüni i lo mantené e restrikshonnan di entrada pa nan pais te ku mei-jüni. Hende lo bolbe nan trabou poko poko, sinembargo mayoria hende lo no kuminsá traha bèk te jüli/ougùstùs.

E scenario pesimista ta enserá ku Merka i Ulanda lo kontinuá ku medidanan di distansia sosial te ku luna di jüni i posiblemente ougùstùs, mientras nan ta keda mantené tur restrikshon pa drenta nan pais. Esaki lo nifiká ku hende lo bolbe nan trabou poko poko, sinembargo mayoria hende lo no kuminsá traha bèk te sèptember/òktober.

Ta importante pa durante tempu di krisis, nos spera lo mihó i invertí pa un miho futuro posibel. CHATA ta spera ku e senario probabel lo tuma luga, ku ta enserá ku Kòrsou lo por kuminsá rekuperá lokalmente den mei-jüni promé ku habri frontera despues di Verano den jüni-jüli. Ta importante pa nos kuminsá un dialogo tokante habri nos fronteranan bèk den futuro ma pronto ku ta posibel pa asina sektor ta prepará. Nos ta konsiente di maneho i reglanan nobo ku tin ku keda anunsiá, manera e.o. un Sistema di test obligatorio na tur porta di entrada. Esaki ta algu ku Gobièrnu lo mester invertí den dje. Turismo a generá 1.2 bion dòler den aktividatnan ekonomiko direkto i indirekto. Esaki ta 37% di Kòrsou su GDP di 3263 bion dòler, i 25% di forsa laboral, generando 16.000 kupo di trabou for di e 65.000 personanan empleá riba nos isla.

Pa loke ta trata sektor di hospitalidat i turismo, Merka i Ulanda su investigashon di merkado ambos ta indiká ku konsumidonan lo biaha pa eksterior den futuro i siendo un di e proménan pa habri bèk, nos lo por kapitalisá riba e merkadonan aki. Eksperensia den pasado ta sugerí ku lo tuma 1-3 aña pa yega bèk na ‘normal’. Normal ta referí na e kantidat di bishitante ku nos a mira na 2019. Pa Kòrsou por rebibá su industria di turismo, tur stakeholder mester traha huntu pa indentifiká produkto i merkadonan nobo i alabes invertí den forsa laboral den turismo i hospitalidat. E kaminda pa rekuperashon ta largu, sinembargo, e trayekto largu ta kuminsa ku un solo paso.

Ta tempu pa kambia e kombersashon di Krisis pa Rekuperashon di Turismo.

It’s time to switch the conversation from Crisis to

Tourism Recovery.

Investing our time and energy in our future economy

Willemstad, April 21, 2020 – Recovery is defined as regaining strength or composure, it is also defined as making up for something, or making something good again. With the industry taking a hit like COVID-19, it is safe to say that as an island, Curaçao must recover. In order for recovery to happen, one must be familiar with the situation, before analyzing possible methods of recovery.

According to CHATA President & CEO, “Recovery of our industry doesn’t only rely on internal factors, but also how the world will respond after this COVID-19 crisis, this pandemic will change the landscape of “business as usual” and our recovery plan must be as comprehensive as-possible. In time, we also believe that we must be the first mover to open back our country for business. If we don’t start planning for the future, our financial crisis will be bigger than our current health crisis. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to take our destination, government infrastructure and how we do business to the next level, but this requires courage and an out of the box thinking to re-invent ourselves as a country. From lowering our cost of doing business, new policies in place, to an innovative tax reform, these are just a few ingredients of a much-needed recovery plan for our tourism industry, but better yet for our Country.”

CHATA reviewed and formed an analysis on “When will Curaçao’s Tourism Industry recover”, with the support from Caribbean Data and Tourism Analyst, Mr. Jim Hepple, who guided the analysis and findings of the report.

Curaçao’s economy is dependent on welcoming visitors from abroad. Hence, there will be enormous pressure and need to re-open its borders to visitors as there is no domestic demand to speak of. CHATA discussed that there are three possible scenarios that the COVID-19 pandemic can bring, an optimistic, a likely and a pessimistic scenario. These scenarios reflect the worst possible outcome if no action is taken, a base case of what is considered to be the most likely outcome, and the best-case scenario.

The optimistic scenario would include that the USA and the Netherlands will relax, if not remove, their social distancing regulations by May 1 and remove all restrictions on entry to the countries from foreign countries. This would also mean that people will start going back to work and the economy will slowly start to recover.

The likely scenario would include that the USA and the Netherlands will continue with its social distancing regulations throughout the month of May and possibly June and will keep the restrictions on entry to the countries from foreign counties until May-June. People will slowly start going back to work, with most people not re-entering the workforce until July/August.

The pessimistic scenario would include that the USA and the Netherlands will continue to keep the social distancing regulations through the months of June until possibly August, while indefinitely keeping all restrictions on entry into the country from foreign countries. This would result in people slowly going back to work, with many not re-entering the workforce until September/October.

It is important that through a time of crisis, we must hope for the best and invest for the best possible future. CHATA expects that the likely scenario would take place, meaning Curaçao could start to recover locally in May-June before opening their borders by the Summer period of June the latest. It is important for us to start the dialogue of re-opening our borders in the future as soon as possible for the sector to prepare itself. We are aware of new policies and regulations to be announced, such as to have mandatory testing at all ports of entry; this is something that the Government will have to invest in. Tourism generated US$1.2 billion in direct and indirect economic activity. This amounts to 37% of Curaçao’s GDP of US$3.263 billion, and 25% of the employed labor force, generating 16,000 jobs out of the estimated 65,000 people employed on the island.

As for the hospitality and tourism sector, the USA and the Netherlands in-market research both indicated that consumers will travel in the future, and by being one of the first movers, we will be able to capitalize on these markets. Past experiences suggest that it will take 1-3 years to get back to ‘normal’. Normal refers to where the volume of arrivals would get back to levels achieved in 2019. In order for Curaçao to revive its tourism industry, all key stakeholders must work together in identifying new products and markets and invest in the tourism and hospitality workforce. The road to recovery might be long, but the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

It’s time to switch the conversation from Crisis to

Tourism Recovery.