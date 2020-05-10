Government of Sint Maarten

On behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs hereby regretfully announces the passing of a confirmed COVID-19 patient who was being cared for in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) tent at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The patient was in ICU for the past 8 days and had co-morbidities. This brings our total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15. We’d like to extend our condolences to the loved ones of this patient as they go through these trying times. You are in our thoughts and prayers.

COVID-19 Statistics for St. Maarten as per May 8, 2020