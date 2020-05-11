HATA i su miembronan ta yama danki na e Krisis Tim / CHATA and its Members thank the Crisis team

Willemstad 11 di mei, 2020 – Pa e ultimo 8 simannan, e Krisis Tim di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, dirigoí pa di Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth, a traha dia i anochi pa sigurá e seguridat i salú di nos komunidat. E Krisis tim ta konsistí di mas ku 40 profeshonal lokal ku a invertí hopi tempu i energiapa un meta komun, kombatí COVID-19.

CHATA ta haña importante pa rekonosé e esfuerso i sakrifisionan di e tim. Komo un akto di apresio, CHATA i su miembronan a presentá un “Curaçao Vacation Package”, kual ta ofresé e Krisis Tim e oportunidat pa distrahí, disfrutá i diskubrí tur loke nos isla tin pa ofresé.

CHATA ta agradisido pa e sosten risibí di su miembronan pa realisá e staycation akí pa e krisis tim.

Un danki speshal ta bai na tur miembro ku a kontribuí, manera: Papagayo Curaçao, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Bahia Apartments, Pietermaai Boutique Hotel, Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort, Hato Caves, TMCuraçao Jeep Tours, Experientia, BlueFinn Charters, Osteria Rosso, Dolphin Academy Curaçao, Bahia Diving, Goby Divers i CURious2 DIVE.

CHATA ta invitá komunidat kompletu pa sostené e sektor di turismo lokal i eksperensiá tur loke nos isla tin pa ofresé.

Finalmente nos ke rekordá komunidat kompletu pa sigui praktiká distansha sosial.

CHATA ta kontentu pa kontinuá ku e bon kolaborashon ku Krisis Tim di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou.

Willemstad May 11, 2020 – Over the last 8 weeks, the Crisis Team of the Government of Curaçao, led by Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth, has been working around the clock to ensure the safety and health of our community. The crisis team consisted of over 40 local professionals who invested their time and energy in one common goal which is the fight against COVID-19.

CHATA believes that it is important to recognize the efforts and sacrifices of this team. As a token of appreciation CHATA and its Members presented a “Curaçao Vacation package” which will allow the crisis team to enjoy a much-needed break and discover everything that our island has to offer.

CHATA is grateful for the support received from its members to realize this staycation for the crisis team.

A special thanks to all members who contributed such as Papagayo Curaçao, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Bahia Apartments, Pietermaai Boutique Hotel, Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort, Hato Caves, TMCuraçao Jeep Tours, Experientia, BlueFinn Charters, Osteria Rosso, Dolphin Academy Curaçao, Bahia Diving, Goby Divers and CURious2 DIVE.

CHATA invites the entire community of Curaçao to support the local tourism industry and experience everything that our island has to offer.

A friendly reminder to continue practicing all social distancing protocols.

CHATA looks forward to the continued collaboration with the crisis team of the government of Curaçao.