FIREFIGHTERS AND FREEWINDS ARE WORKING NON STOP TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF ARUBA

ORANJESTAD – The team of Aruba firefighters and Volunteer Ministers from the Freewinds have turned the fight to keep Covid-19 away from the children by sanitizing schools with D7 as students are starting to return to the class rooms.

This is especially important for the very young students in kindergarten as they can be more vulnerable. The need to keep the youth safe cannot be stressed enough.

As one of the parents said “From my side I have to say thank you for the Stay Well booklets and for disinfecting my son’s school. From my son and I, we say thank you to all the Freewinds crew and firefighters. My son now in school now. I feel safe and my son too. Thank you from the bottom of my heart”.

Mr. Alfredo Andrade of the Aruba Firefighters said, “I feel good. From the responses that come from the teachers and parents I know that I am helping. We are working in a positive direction and are very happy that we can make a difference. All the firefighters feel this way.”

Along with the disinfection all schools are left with copies of the booklets “How to Keep Yourself and Others Well. These along with the simple and informative videos that are on the Stay Well site (https://scientology.org/staywell) teachers know they have an effective tool for showing the children how to stay safe.

It is a huge task that has been undertaken. At this time 24 schools have been sanitized and many requests keep coming in. The firefighters and the Freewinds Volunteer Ministers will do everything possible to fulfill these requests in the fight for the safety of our children.

Cuerpo di Bombero y Freewinds ta traha non stop pa proteha nos yuinan.

Oranjestad: E cuerpo di Bombero y e ministerio boluntario di Freewinds ta trahando duro pa aleha e virus COVID 19 di nos muchanan door di desinfecta nos scolnan cu D7 prome cu nos muchanan cuminsa scol proximamente.

Esaki ta hopi importante, specialmente pa e muchanan di kleuter, ya cu nan ta mas vulnerable. E necesidad di mantene nos hubentud saludabel mester wordo enfatisa mas.

Un major cu a presencia e limpiesa a bisa ,”Di mi banda mi mester bisa , danki pa e buki di “Stay Well” y tambe un danki na e tripulacion di Freewinds y e cuerpo di bombero pa desinfecta e scol di mi yui. Mi yui por bai bek scol awor. Mi ta sintimi sigur y mi yui tambe. Danki di curason.”

Sr. Alfredo Andrade di ‘Aruba Firefighters” a bisa: ” Mi ta sintimi bon. E reaccion y comentario positivo di e maestronan y e majornan ta lagami sinti cu mi ta yuda. Nos ta trahando den un direccion positivo y nos ta contento cu nos por hasi un diferencia. Tur e bomberonan ta sinti asina.”

Hunto cu e trabou di desinfecta tur scol a haya un cantidad di e buki ” How to keep yourself and others well.”

E bukinan hunto cu e videonan simpel y informativo riba e Stay Well website (https://scientology.org/staywell) lo duna maestronan un herment efectivo pa mustra e muchanan con pa keda sigur den e temporada aki.

E ta un trabou inmenso pa hasi. Na e momentonan aki 24 scol a wordo desinfecta y nos ta sigui haya hopi mas petishon. E cuerpo di bombero y e ministerio di boluntario di Freewinds lo hasi tur posibel pa cumpli cu e petishonan cu ta drentando den e lucha pae seguridad pa nos muchanan.